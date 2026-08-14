Millions of people receiving Universal Credit, State Pension and other benefits will receive payments three days earlier than scheduled this month because of the August bank holiday.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed on 14 August that payments originally due on Monday, 31 August 2026, will instead be made on Friday, 28 August. The arrangement applies across the UK and will happen automatically, so recipients do not need to contact the department or change their usual payment arrangements.

The early payment covers the usual entitlement and is not an additional payment. Recipients whose money arrives early will therefore need to budget until their next scheduled payment in September. The DWP said the change is intended to prevent disruption over the bank holiday weekend.

Which Benefits Will Be Paid Early?

The temporary change covers major benefits and support payments administered by the DWP, including Universal Credit, State Pension, Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Attendance Allowance, Carer's Allowance and Disability Living Allowance (DLA).

Other payments listed by the department as affected include Income Support, Jobseeker's Allowance, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance and the Industrial Injuries Compensation Scheme.

The DWP said the arrangement applies throughout the UK, including Scotland, where bank holiday arrangements differ from those in England and Wales.

GOV.UK guidance states that benefits are generally paid on the working day before when a normal payment date falls on a weekend or bank holiday. Universal Credit is normally paid monthly, while State Pension payments are generally made every four weeks.

Payments Will Arrive Automatically

Recipients whose qualifying payment is due on the August bank holiday will receive it on the revised payment date. No application or separate request is required.

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The DWP said the arrangement is intended to ensure people receive their money without disruption during the bank holiday period. Social Security and Disability Minister Sir Stephen Timms said the earlier payments would help ensure families and older people received their money on time.

'We're pleased to confirm that benefit payments due on the August bank holiday will be paid earlier,' Timms said.

The department said the change also comes shortly before the new school year and would give families and carers more time to plan their spending.

What Happens to the Next Payment?

The change affects the date of the payment, not the amount. Anyone whose payment is brought forward will not receive an additional benefit payment because of the bank holiday. Recipients should account for the longer gap between the early payment and their next scheduled payment in September. The change does not alter their usual entitlement or establish an additional payment cycle.

For Universal Credit recipients, UK government guidance confirms that payments normally remain on the same monthly schedule, with payments brought forward when the usual date falls on a bank holiday.

State Pension payments generally continue on their normal four-week cycle after an early bank holiday payment. Recipients therefore do not need to make any changes to their claims or payment arrangements.

The DWP's announcement means those affected will receive their usual support before the bank holiday, with normal payment arrangements continuing afterwards.