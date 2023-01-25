Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Australian Open. He's aiming for Grand Slam glory, but apparently he also has other goals on his mind while in the land down under. The Greek star took advantage of his post-match interview to boldly invite Hollywood actress Margot Robbie to come watch his matches.

The 24-year-old won his quarter-final match against Jiri Lehecka in straight sets on Tuesday, 6-3, 7(7)-6(2),6-4. After the match, Jim Courier spoke to him in the customary on-court interview.

The tennis legend asked Tsitsipas about how much he likes coming to Australia and got an unexpected reply. "Australia is such a great country, I like a lot of Aussie things," he said before blurting out his admiration for a certain Australian "treasure."

"One of my favourite actresses comes from Australia - Margot Robbie."

Courier did not let the comment just pass and asked Tsitsipas to clarify what he meant. The player then said that he would love to see the "Suicide Squad" star in the stand and perhaps even in the player's box.

"It would be nice to see her over there one day..." Tsitsipas said, signalling in the direction of the stands.

Courier asked if that was an invitation to the actress, and Tsitsipas said without hesitation: "Absolutely!" to the utter delight of the crowd.

Tsitsipas looked positively giddy during the exchange, and the crowd was equally amused. The cheers grew even louder as the player spoke about how he thinks of the Australian Open as his home Grand Slam and how he is planning on helping build aa school in the state of Victoria.

Tsitsipas was previously believed to have been dating Theodora Petalas for the past several years. It is unclear what the status of that relationship is at the moment.

Back to tennis, Tsitsipas will be facing Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals on Friday. He will be looking to book a spot in the final for a chance to clinch his first ever Grand Slam title.