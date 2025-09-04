KEY POINTS Lush closed all UK shops, website and factories on 3 September 2025, in a one-day protest.

The company said it was forgoing profits and tax payments for a day to raise awareness.

Lush clarified the protest reflects the company's official position, despite differing staff views.

In a bold political and humanitarian move, cosmetics retailer Lush shut down all of its UK stores, factories, and website on Wednesday in solidarity with the people of Gaza. The company, known for its ethical stance on social issues, displayed signs across its shopfronts reading: "STOP STARVING GAZA – WE ARE CLOSED IN SOLIDARITY."

The one-day closure, which also paused all UK sales and operations, was described by the Dorset-based company as a powerful gesture meant to amplify global calls for urgent humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians trapped in the war-ravaged enclave.

'Love and Solidarity to Gaza'

In a statement released to media outlets and shared widely online, Lush said:

'Across the Lush business we share the anguish that millions of people feel seeing the images of starving people in Gaza, Palestine. Like the rest of the world, we struggle to find ways we can help whilst the Israeli government is preventing urgent humanitarian assistance from entering Gaza.'

The company continued:

'One thing Lush can currently send into Gaza is our love and a strong message that we stand in solidarity. This will take the form of halting business-as-usual by shutting our UK shops, website and factories for one day.'

Lush has nearly 1,000 stores in 52 countries and has previously attracted attention for taking progressive stances, including pausing some of its own social media use to protest online harm. Wednesday's closure, however, marks one of the company's most visible and controversial political statements to date.

Not Without Controversy

The brand has previously come under fire for its perceived political leanings. In 2023, a Dublin store was criticised after an employee placed a 'Boycott Israel' poster in its window. At the time, Lush distanced itself from the incident, calling it 'isolated'.

This time, however, the company was united in its stance, saying:

'Providing our customers with the very best service is ingrained into everything we do at Lush, so shutting our shops is not an easy decision — we ask for forgiveness from any customers we inconvenience.'

The company clarified that its workforce includes people of many ethnicities and religions, and that their collective desire was to call for peace and humanitarian relief.

'Lush deplores all violence and all injustice. Our wish is for peace and safety for all Israeli and Palestinian people. We support the upholding of international law and the human rights of all peoples.'

More Than Just a Day Off

Lush's statement went on to explain the financial cost of the protest and its deeper meaning.

'Whilst Lush is losing a day of takings, this also means that the UK Government is losing a day of tax contributions from Lush and our customers. We hope they too hear the message our closure sends, with more Government action needed to bring an immediate stop to the death and destruction, including an end to arms sales from the UK.'

Relaunching Aid-Funded Products

As part of its ongoing support, the company also announced it would relaunch its Watermelon Slice soap, with proceeds going toward medical and mental health support for victims in Gaza.

'We now plan to make this soap available again, with the funds going to medical services, including charities that are gearing up to provide prosthetic limb services to adults and children injured in Gaza', the company said.

A Call to Global Action

Though the closure affected only UK operations, Lush hinted that other regions may soon follow suit.

'We trade in more than 50 countries, though we are founded in Britain and so felt it important that we lift our voice first from here in the UK. However, we know that sentiment across the international Lush business is strong and we expect similar actions may follow.'

The company signed off its message with the words: 'In Peace and Solidarity'.

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to unfold, Lush's unusual and highly visible stand has reignited a public conversation not only about corporate activism but about the responsibilities of businesses in times of global suffering.