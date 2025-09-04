In the heart of Lisbon, where historic trams and funiculars wind through the city's steep hills, a day of sightseeing turned to tragedy. The sudden, violent crash of the 'Gloria Funicular' has left the city in shock and mourning.

With a final, terrifying lurch, a routine journey became a scene of unimaginable horror, claiming the lives of at least 15 people and injuring 18 more.

A Scene of Devastation

As investigators work to piece together what went wrong, the world watches, waiting for answers about the catastrophic event that has forever scarred the streets of Portugal's capital. After the derailment, a shocking video showed the tram-like Gloria funicular completely crushed, with officials confirming at least five of the 18 people injured are in serious condition.

Officials confirmed the nationalities of the casualties are not yet known, as the funicular is a frequent destination for travellers. First responders were seen removing bodies from the mangled remains of the electric-powered funicular, a yellow-and-white streetcar lying on its side.

Portugal declared a national day of mourning after Lisbon’s Gloria funicular derailed, killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens more. pic.twitter.com/jaKhYhq5dp — DW News (@dwnews) September 4, 2025

According to local reports, not all the casualties were passengers; some were pedestrians and people in cars that were overturned when the tram came loose. Onlookers described watching in horror as the out-of-control streetcar hurtled down the hill, finally crushing a man on the pavement.

'It hit a building with brutal force and collapsed like a cardboard box; it had no brakes', one woman told the Portuguese TV channel SIC.

The Human Toll

The National Institute for Medical Emergencies confirmed in a statement that five of the injured were in a serious condition. Among those admitted to the hospital was a child whose injuries were not critical.

🚨 Portugal | The derailment of the Elevador da Glória, one of the main tourist funiculars in the center of Lisbon, caused the death of at least 15 people and 18 injured.



Source: @ztatianarh pic.twitter.com/pTUFhOsqEh — VOZ (@Voz_US) September 3, 2025

Emergency responders freed everyone trapped in the debris within two hours, according to the institute. The agency added that a number of the injured were foreign nationals, but a final count has yet to be released.

What Went Wrong?

The reason for the funicular's derailment is still unknown. The tram is known for carrying more than 40 passengers at once on its journey up and down the 900-foot hillside in the heart of Lisbon.

According to the Portuguese newspaper Observador, a cable above the track detached, which sent the funicular hurtling out of control and into a building.

Higher quality footage of the derailment of Lisbon's iconic Gloria Funicular, also known as the Elevador Da Glória. https://t.co/xcUYeVX5cf pic.twitter.com/ykUEubs7Vf — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 3, 2025

The call for help came just after 6 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) during the evening rush hour. In a rapid response, some 62 rescue personnel and 22 vehicles were scrambled to the scene, as per the civil protection website.

The names of the victims have not yet been made public. In a statement obtained by the New York Times, Tiago Augusto, the head of the health ministry, said no children were killed in the accident. Portugal's President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has since offered his condolences to everyone affected.

A Lisbon Landmark

The Gloria funicular, a publicly owned tram that first ran in 1885 before being electrified 30 years later, is one of Lisbon's most iconic landmarks. Carris, the company that manages the tram, has insisted that its scheduled maintenance had been properly completed.

For a city so defined by its historic trams, this tragedy has cast a long shadow over one of its most cherished symbols. As authorities continue to investigate the cause, Lisbon is left to mourn those lost and grapple with the horror that unfolded on its iconic hillside.