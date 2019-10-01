"Stranger Things" Season 4 is finally happening. Netflix has renewed the series and even hyped up fans' excitement for the upcoming season with a teaser trailer.

The streaming giant made the announcement on Twitter via a teaser video that hints at where events happen next in the upcoming season. It is about time the story moves from Hawkins. After all, in the past three seasons, all the strange things that happened (the monsters and The Upside Down) were in and around Hawkins.

"We're not in Hawkins anymore," simply reads the caption on the teaser.

The video opens with the show's traditional synth score and the number four fades in before a series of photo-negative flashes disrupt the screen. The title card disappears and is replaced with an image of a dark, eerie, and overgrown area populated by trees with crawling vines.

There is a Hawkins road sign, a clock, and a suspicious-looking structure in the middle. The bell tolls before the phrase" We're not in Hawkins anymore" play out on the screen."

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

There is not a lot to say about where The Duffer Brothers plan to take their story next in "Stranger Things" Season 4. Netflix has great hopes that the creators will continue to captivate viewers as the network has offered them a multiyear overall film and series deal.

"The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love. We can't wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down," Ted Sarandos, Netflix' chief content officer, said in a press release as quoted by The Verge.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date for "Stranger Things" Season 4. The network's decision to continue the series is to be expected, given the cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale.

To recap, Chief Hopper (David Harbour) sacrificed his life to save Hawkins from a terrible fate. He is presumed dead after he stayed behind when the Russian-built gate that opens to the Upside Down exploded. The end-credits scene suggested though, that he is still alive and he is the "American" kept captive inside a Russian facility.

Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) moved in with the Byers following Hopper's death. She ultimately moved out of Hawkins with them to an unnamed town. The rest of the gang remained in Hawkins. It is anyone's guess if "Stranger Things" Season 4 will take place in Russia or in the new town where Eleven and the Byers will stay.