Someone will die in "Stranger Things" season 4 if the photos taken from a cemetery are anything to go by.

A series of set photos have emerged online courtesy of Twitter user @StrangerNews11. One image shows Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) looking at a piece of paper as they sit on a bench outside Hawkins cemetery.

Inside, a small crowd has gathered to pay their respects to someone. The other pictures show close-up shots of the tombs, with one stone marked with the name "Boyd." There is also one photo of a wooded pathway.

It is unclear what happens in this scene but according to Comicbook, the images certainly tease at a grim foreboding. Jonathan and Nancy's presence could mean someone they know has died. One of the men gathered inside even resembles Dr. Martin Brenner from the back, with the white/silver hair colour.

SOMETHING "MASSIVE" IS HAPPENING AT HAWKINS CEMETERY...?



NO NEW PHOTOS, COULD BE ONE OF THE LAST SCENES OF THE SEASON. pic.twitter.com/D7Ji0YxU2m — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) May 25, 2021

Fans are worried that Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) may die in "Stranger Things" season 4. One commented on the photos, "Oh God. I'm convinced Steve is going to die (crying emoji)."

Another wrote, "bet it is either Nancy visiting barb or Steve's funeral or Maybe them thinking Hopper is dead like they did for Will."

I have a strong feeling mike is going to die this season, and i don't know why ? — bonkersmileven (@bonkersmileven) May 25, 2021

Cast and crew were also spotted shooting scenes at a church. Nancy and Robin (Maya Hawke) were photographed walking together with their backs to the camera.

"Someone has died," one fan said, to which another replied, "They don't look to be dressed for a funeral."

someone has died?? — oliveira.0503_ (@oliveir87819322) May 30, 2021

Regardless of these photos, plot details for "Stranger Things" season 4 remain scarce. From what the showrunners, The Duffer Brothers, have confirmed so far, Hopper is alive and is being held prisoner in Russia.

They also subtly confirmed the return of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) in a recently-released teaser. His manner of return could come in a throwback to Eleven's time spent at Hawkins Lab as what the preview seems to suggest.

"Stranger Things" season 4 is also going to be darker than the previous seasons. "It is going to be epic" and "awesome" as stunt coordinator Hiro Koda said last year. Now fans will just have to wait for the release date announcement from Netflix.