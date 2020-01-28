'Stranger Things' Season 4 is about to start filming, and fans are just dying to learn a few spoilers for the season. Finn Wolfhard says he knows a thing or two about the story.

Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix sci-fi series, talked briefly about the installment while doing press rounds for his new drama/thriller, "The Turning." When asked for details about the show, he tried to be coy.

"People are asking me if I can share anything. Not only I can't but I also don't know. I genuinely don't know," Wolfhard told Metro UK.

The Canadian actor explained that the creators, The Duffer Brothers, do not usually share anything about the story "until the month" before filming starts, so he said that he is "literally in the dark." He claimed that his castmates have perhaps already texted the showrunners and asked specific questions about the story.

However, Wolfhard admitted that he knows "kind of a little bit of what happens" but he cannot talk about it. He also shared his excitement about "Stranger Things" Season 4, and assured fans that it will be a fun new season.

This is not the only time that Wolfhard has dodged questions about "Stranger Things" Season 4. He once revealed in an interview that journalists keep pressuring him for details about the installment and he keeps saying the same thing. He keeps telling them that he does not know anything since he does not receive the script until a few weeks before production.

However, he let slip that filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 will start "in a month." Production will reportedly start in the Lithuania set of the HBO show "Chernobyl," which could stand for the prison set up teased in the Season 3 finale. Then filming will continue in Atlanta, Georgia where it is said to end until August.

Until then, fans will just have to wait for any details about "Stranger Things" Season 4. They can probably get some spoilers from leaked set photos and videos when filming starts.