Production details and news on the release of "Stranger Things" season 4 on Netflix have been scarce so far. But fans may have something to look forward to on Thursday, if the cryptic video released by the showrunners is anything to go by.

The video, titled "HNL Control Room," shows several screens projecting different rooms of the Hawkins National Laboratory. In a flash, you can see a glimpse of a steel door, a hallway, what appears to be a cracked table, and a large room with a rainbow wall and blinking ceiling lights.

Then you see a chessboard, another rainbow-walled room, and a magic 8-ball stained with red (blood?). A couple of shots showed blood splatters on the floor and on a table. The glimpses plus the creepy opera background music definitely hint that something grim has happened at the lab.

"Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00 AM ET," reads the caption on the video posted on the official YouTube of "Stranger Things."

The video is interesting enough but fans are more eager to know what happens tomorrow at the specified time. While some are anticipating set photos, others are hoping for a trailer for "Stranger Things" season 4.

"9 am TMR WE GET A TRAILER," one fan commented and another wrote, "If we don't get a trailer I'm gonna cry we waited since February 2020 for this."

Meanwhile, others guessed that the rainbow room and magic 8-ball have something to do with the return of Kali, aka Eight, to "Stranger Things" Season 4. In Season 2, Eleven remembered playing with her sister in the rainbow room in the lab when they were little.

Perhaps the visions played out on the screens have something to do with Kali. After all, her powers involve creating illusions in people's minds and convincing them they are real.

Fans will have to wait until Thursday to find out what the cryptic "Stranger Things" season 4 video is about. The showrunners, The Duffer Brothers, on their Twitter page did not provide details and merely asked fans if they are ready.