A theory surrounding Will Byers' transformation in "Stranger Things" Season 4 involves him getting powers because of his connection to the Upside Down.

Will (Noah Schnapp) is supposedly connected to the Upside Down because of what happened to him in Season 1 and this connection grants him supernatural powers. Fans may remember that he got trapped in the dark place, was rescued, and vomited a slug.

Then in Season 2, it became evident that he holds a mysterious connection to the Upside Down because he can sense its presence. Season 3 made it even more obvious that Will has a special connection to it because he can even sense when a monster is nearby.

Will's connection to the Upside Down or the Mind Flayer is how his powers manifest. His powers would not be the same as Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) but it is powerful nonetheless.

"His powers could be more oriented towards bringing the Upside Down to this dimension, or simply spying on both and communicating what happens in the dark dimension. A bit like what he did in Season 2, but without the Mind Flayer taking control of him," reads the theory from Screenrant.

This theory about Will's powers coincides with speculations that he created the Upside Down in the first place. He brought the dark place and its creatures to life because he envisioned them in his drawings and made them into a reality. All the monster attacks happened after he got trapped in the dark place in Season 1.

This is supposedly why, among his friends, he was the one stuck in the Upside Down and the one whom the Russians experimented on thereafter in Hawkins Labs.

Will having powers may prove helpful for the team to defeat whatever threat comes their way in "Stranger Things" Season 4. Season 3 clearly showed his connection to the Upside Down and the Mind Flayer when he warned his friends about the monster's presence.

Will having powers in "Stranger Things" Season 4 will definitely be beneficial, especially after Eleven lost her powers in Season 3. However, there will also be downsides. This means he can become the Russians' next target once they learn about his capabilities.