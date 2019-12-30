The writers of "Stranger Things" may have accidentally revealed that Chief Jim Hopper is alive and shared his whereabouts if their recent tweet is any indication.

Eagle-eyed fans may have received a clue about the fate of Jim Hopper (David Harbour) through the writers' tweet during the holidays. They noticed that the writers had included a symbol in their Twitter handle: that of a white-framed square with a black centre.

The symbol prompted viewers to ask what it means with one fan asking "What's up with that square in your display name?" The writers responded that it is a tease for "Stranger Things" Season 4.

one last tease before the new year ðŸ˜ˆ https://t.co/nWiwEERKfr — stranger writers ðŸŽ‡ (@strangerwriters) December 25, 2019

However, fans speculated that the symbol means something more and that it hints at Hopper's whereabouts in "Stranger Things" Season 4. One fan guessed that it points to New York.

"Wait all the clocks-Time. The Square. Times Square. We're not in Hawkins anymore. We're in New York," one fan commented.

Another chimed in and said, "and Joyce mentioned Jonathan wanting to NYU."

and Joyce mentioned Johnathon wanting to NYU — ~Lara (@shadowbyers) December 25, 2019

TIMES SQUARE, JONATHAN MENTIONED HE WANTED TO GO TO NEW YORK — âœ¨Lagii |ðŸŒº (@1Byler) December 26, 2019

Meanwhile, another fan joked that the symbol means Chief Hopper is alive and that he is in New York.

"Hopper confirmed alive in S4. He'll be there or he'll be square," the fan wrote.

The writers did not actually reveal that their tease refers to Chief Hopper's fate in "Stranger Things" Season 4. But they have since deleted their tweet which only added to the fans' speculations.

The creators, The Duffer Brothers, may have remained tight-lipped about Hopper in "Stranger Things" Season 4. But they have always said that if there is no body then it means the person is still alive.

Fans may remember what happened to Chief Hopper in Season 3. He is presumed dead in the explosion at Star Court mall. However, no one saw him actually explode or saw his scorched body in the aftermath. This gave fans hope that he is alive and is the American referred to by the Russian soldiers in the Season 3 end-credits scene.

Regardless if the writers' tweet is indicative of Hopper's fate in "Stranger Thing" Season 4 or not, it coincides with what Netflix confirmed about the installment; that the events will take place outside of Hawkins.