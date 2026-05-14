Former hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller is known for running his $12 billion Duquesne Capital Management for decades before shutting it down in 2010 for managing money through a family office. He had worked with George Soros until 2000, and they are known for shorting the British Pound in 1992 for massive gains.

Duquesne Family Office currently has $4.2 billion worth assets under management. It has generated an impressive three-year annualised returns of 44.97% on an equal-weighted basis.

Adds Lattice Semiconductors to Portfolio in Q4

In Q4, the billionaire asset manager opened a new position in Lattice Semiconductors (Nasdaq: LSCC), buying approximately 926,000 shares worth $68.1 million. The stock is up 70.7% year-to-date.

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The stock price surge could be attributed to the 42% revenue growth in Q1 amid a multi-year expansion cycle. The company nearly doubled its adjusted earnings per share to $0.41 from $0.22 a year earlier.

Lattice's acquisition of AMI to create a secure management and control platform advances the company's strategy to expand its position in server, AI, and cloud applications. The company expects the acquisition to support its trajectory toward a $1 billion annual revenue run rate by Q4.

New Stake in On Semiconductor

Duquesne also added On Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) to its portfolio, buying around 536,000 shares in late 2025 for $29 million.

This stock has surged by a whopping 113.6% year-to-date, which could be attributed to AI data centre revenue doubling in Q1 amid higher adoption across the power tree with chip vendors and hyperscalers.

'Our AI data center business accelerated, growing more than 30% sequentially.' said CEO Hassane El‑Khoury. 'Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the underlying health of the business and the long‑term opportunities driven by increasing semiconductor content in automotive, industrial and AI data center applications.'

The company reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.64 on revenue of $1.51 billion, both higher than a year earlier. It expects to accelerate margins and earnings on the back of its portfolio strength as market conditions improve.

Opens Position in STMicroelectronics

The family office bought a new stock to its portfolio called STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) in Q4 that has surged by a massive 143.2% since the beginning of the year. Duquesne purchased about 774,000 shares of the company for $20.1 million.

The company has been expanding its 800 VDC AI data centre power conversion portfolio with new 12V and 6V architectures as well as accelerating global adoption and market growth of Physical AI with Nvidia.

The company is also making its way into the China market as its China-made STM 32 microcontrollers began volume production with first deliveries to clients in the Mainland currently underway.

STM also posted a robust adjusted EPS growth in Q1 to $0.13 per share from $0.07 a year earlier driven by a revenue jump to $3.09 billion from $2.51 billion. The company attributed the results to higher revenue from engaged client programmes in personal electronics.

Management believes the company is positioned to capture upside from new AI-driven initiatives and forecast data centre revenue of $500 million for 2026 and $1 billion for 2027.

In all, Duquesne got all three stock picks right, at least in the short term, making over $127 million in profits from overall investments of $117 million, considering average returns of 109.16%.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.