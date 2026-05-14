The possibilities using artificial intelligence are endless and it includes helping users recover access to almost-forgotten BTC accounts. A Bitcoin wallet holder, who goes by the handle Cprkrn on X (formerly Twitter), claims Claude AI helped in the recovery of his account on Wednesday, something that had been locked since 2015.

For Cprkrn, it was a huge sigh of relief. He tried to recover his account on numerous occasions but doing so meant he had to pay a $250 fee. With nothing to lose, he resorted to uploading some old files to Claude AI to see if it would help.

It appears his initiative paid off, with him claiming he was able to successfully locate an encrypted wallet from the dumped data. After locating the file, the chatbot used 'btcrecover' to locate the shared key value with the user password during decryption. The user shared screenshots of his interaction with Claude on X.

'Holy f**king sh** OMG Claude just cracked this sh**, Cprkrn wrote on X Wednesday, 13 May. The post has garnered roughly 14.6 million views as of this writing.

HOLY FUCKING SHIT OMG CLAUDE JUST CRACKED THIS SHIT, THANK YOU @AnthropicAI THANK YOU @DarioAmodei NAMING MY KID AFTER YOU 😍https://t.co/gObNirRDpS https://t.co/ByTdIM4d20 pic.twitter.com/xB5LUJb6Pe — 🍜 (@cprkrn) May 13, 2026

To back up his claim that the account had been dormant for several years, Cprkrn shared another post from 2023, which showed the Bitcoin address and the main balance of 5 BTC that had not been active until now.

My wallet with my locked btc from 9 years ago lol 😭😭😭 https://t.co/lkFg05UuHz — 🍜 (@cprkrn) August 8, 2023

'I tried like 7 trillion passwords lmfao. Found this old pneumonic a few weeks ago that ended up being the old password before I changed it. Thought I was sc****d. Last ditch effort dumped my whole college computer into Claude. It found an OLD wallet file that the pneumonic successfully decrypted. Locked out 11+ years because I got stoned and changed the password. Spent $250 on each lol,' he wrote on X.

Even better, it was the unexpected value Cprkrn found that was even more appalling. With crypto now trading at $79,622, it meant he recovered roughly $400,000 worth of Bitcoin.

Was Claude AI Assist Legit?

Most who came across the post of Cprkrn were unsurprisingly blown away. Some even branded it as insane. However, does it mean that Claude AI can hack and help users recover accounts they were previously unable to access after losing their username or password.

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According to some experts, Claude helped to an extent. But overall, they believe the program did nothing particularly extraordinary.

'Claude's likely role was sorting through large amounts of historical data and identifying clues tied to older wallet credentials or password formats,' an unnamed expert told Decrypt. 'This isn't so much a password cracking thing as it is forensic sorting,' he added.

It was the same sentiment shared by several users on social media. Most agreed that Claude AI did help but only to a certain degree.

The revelation comes not long after the launch of Claude Mythos Preview last month, an engine that can allegedly identify software vulnerabilities and complete advanced security tasks. If the story of Cprkrn is to be believed, the surface appears to be adhering to that.

However, a deeper look based on the timeline of Cprkrn's breakthrough hardly backs it up. It did analyse the historical data that the user uploaded. But in the eyes of most, it was nothing more than carrying out a deeper search to locate a key file in order to recover lost credentials.