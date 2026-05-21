A federally mandated financial disclosure has turned a conveyor-belt sushi chain into one of the more baffling entries in the history of US presidential investing.

On 2 February 2026, someone acting on behalf of President Donald Trump spent between £750,000 and £3.76 million ($1 million to $5 million) acquiring shares in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS), the American subsidiary of Japan's Kura Sushi, a revolving sushi chain with 91 US locations and a market capitalisation of roughly £450 million ($600 million).

The transaction surfaced in documents published on 14 May 2026 by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE), which revealed more than 3,700 trades executed on Trump's behalf in the first quarter of the year, a pace that averaged over 40 transactions per day.

The Kura Sushi purchase stood out sharply against Trump's other Q1 investments in Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, and Oracle, and quickly ignited a wave of online speculation that his advisers had allegedly mistaken it for an entirely different company.

The OGE Filing That Put a Conveyor-Belt Sushi Chain on Nasdaq's Radar

The disclosure, reported by Bloomberg and later picked up across financial and political press, confirmed that Kura Sushi USA was among the 36 companies in which Trump held a position valued in the £750,000 to £3.76 million ($1 million to $5 million) range. That bracket is the same tier as purchases of Boeing, Oracle, and Apple, making it one of his larger single-company bets. Unlike most of his other sizable Q1 investments, however, Kura Sushi USA is a restaurant group, not a tech firm, a defence contractor, or an energy company.

The purchase had an immediate and measurable effect on the market. Kura Sushi USA shares rose more than 6 percent on 19 May 2026, the day the story broke widely in the US. Tokyo-listed Kura Sushi gained as much as 5.4 percent in intraday trading, according to the Japan Times, its biggest single-session gain since June 2025.

Tsutomu Yamada, a market analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ eSmart Securities, told the Japan Times that the US business had been performing strongly and that Trump's ownership stake was likely encouraging retail investors in Tokyo to buy in.

Kura Sushi USA reported in April 2026 that same-store sales rose 8.6 percent in the quarter ended 28 February, on 4.3 percent higher foot traffic. The chain credited its bikkura pon prize programme, which rewards customers with a toy capsule for every 15 plates ordered and had recently featured Hello Kitty and Nintendo's Kirby characters. The company raised its annual same-store sales outlook on the back of these results.

FujiKura, Kura Oncology, and the Alleged Mix-Up That Took Over Social Media

Trump is publicly known to dislike raw fish and has never been described as a sushi enthusiast. That detail, combined with the size of the purchase and its incongruity against the rest of his portfolio, prompted immediate scepticism online. A theory originating on a Yahoo Finance message board, reported by Gizmodo, alleged that Trump's advisers may have intended to purchase a different company sharing a similar name. The theory is unverified and no official has confirmed it.

wait a second



Trump just bought $5m (1%) of a Sushi train restaurant chain because he got it mixed up with another AI company (FujiKura)



can’t make this up 😭 https://t.co/wrHido1QJC pic.twitter.com/Suj1yQu5QK — lyxe (@cryptolyxe) May 20, 2026

Two alternative companies drew attention as the alleged intended targets. The first is FujiKura, a Japanese electrical equipment and AI fibre-optic cable manufacturer whose name bears a phonetic resemblance to Kura Sushi's US-listed brand. The second is Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer treatments, which carries an identical stock ticker to the one Kura Sushi USA uses on some financial platforms.

Notably, Kura Oncology's stock rose approximately 9 percent on 19 May 2026, reportedly driven in part by online speculation, whilst FujiKura fell around 8 percent that same day, though analysts noted FujiKura's decline had begun a day earlier after a three-year financial forecast disappointed investors.

The Gizmodo report also drew a comparison to the 2020 incident in which Rudy Giuliani's team, apparently intending to book the Four Seasons hotel for a press conference, instead arrived at a business called Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Neither the White House nor the Trump Organisation has responded specifically to the mix-up theory.

3,700 Trades in 90 Days: The Broader Conflict-of-Interest Picture

The Kura Sushi story is striking in isolation, but it sits within a broader pattern of presidential financial activity that ethics experts have described as deeply unusual. Trump executed or directed more than 3,700 securities transactions in the first quarter of 2026, totalling somewhere between £165 million and £563 million ($220 million to $750 million), according to estimates based on OGE disclosure ranges. The filing, as CNBC noted, covers only the president's personal account and does not capture trades made through the LLCs and corporations he controls.

Read more Trump's 'Insane' $750M Stock Portfolio Exposed After 3,700 High-Speed Trades Trigger Conflict Panics Trump's 'Insane' $750M Stock Portfolio Exposed After 3,700 High-Speed Trades Trigger Conflict Panics

David Sacco, an associate professor at George Washington University, told News on Japan that the scale of the trading activity was surprising even by American standards. Several of the companies in Trump's portfolio, including Nvidia and Boeing, have significant commercial interests tied directly to the administration's regulatory decisions and government procurement. Trump has been photographed alongside Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang during a trade delegation to China, and Nvidia's export approval for AI semiconductors falls under US government oversight.

The White House has pushed back firmly on conflict-of-interest characterisations. Spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement to CNBC: 'There are no conflicts of interest. President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public.' A Trump Organisation spokesperson separately stated that all of the president's assets are managed independently by third-party financial institutions and that 'neither Trump himself, his family nor the company is involved in making trading decisions.' Vice President JD Vance, when asked about the disclosures, told reporters: 'The president doesn't sit at the Oval Office on his computer on his, like, Robinhood account, buying and selling stocks. That's absurd. He has independent wealth advisors who manage his money.'

Unlike previous presidents, Trump has declined to place his assets into a blind trust managed by an independent overseer, a step that has historically served as the clearest firewall between a sitting president's policy decisions and his personal finances.

Whatever the intention behind the Kura Sushi purchase, the result has been an accidental market-mover for a chain of restaurants that serves toy capsules with its rice.