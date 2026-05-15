As things are turning out, US President Donald Trump could be very well on his way to beat Nancy Pelosi when it comes to Congressional Trading. The President filed an astronomical 3,642 stock trades in Q1, according to the latest Form 278-T disclosure by the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE).

Trump placed major bets on hundreds of companies, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Broadcom, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Goldman Sachs, AMD, Airbnb, Palantir, Netflix, Costco, Walmart, JP Morgan, and DoorDash, among others.

For Magnificent 7 stocks, like Nvidia, Microsoft, Broadcom, Amazon, and Apple, Trump's trades were worth anywhere between $1 million and $5 million in disclosed value. He also piled heavily into stocks like AMD, Goldman Sachs, Alphabet, Airbnb, DoorDash, Micron, and Stryker.

Many of these trades occurred between mid-February and 31 March, through the market crash due to the Middle East crisis.

While the Trump administration has been facing heat from billionaires and investors like Kenneth Griffin for enriching their families through cryptocurrency and stock market manipulation, Trump's latest stock trades further cement this view.

For instance, Trump purchased over $1 million worth of Nvidia stocks on 10 February when the stock closed at $188.40 per share. However, the stock has gained considerably to close at $235.74 per share on Thursday, implying that Trump's investment has already surged by over 25% in three months.

He also bought over $1 million worth of the Oracle stock on 17th March, at the height of the Middle East conflict. On that day, the stock closed at $154.69 per share. In two months, the stock price has gained by 23.6% to $191.26, considerably boosting Trump's stake in the leading company.

There are many such trades that appear to have been timed perfectly amid concerns that the Trump administration is actively participating in a 'war-driven market management' strategy, as some experts believe there is a massive political incentive in keeping driving up the stock market for Americans.

Trump's Portfolio Has It All

According to a 2025 OGE report, Trump maintained a highly diversified portfolio of stocks, real estate, bonds, Treasury bills, gold, and even cash parked in money market funds, earning him millions of dollars in annual interest income as his portfolio benefits from capital appreciation.

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He also derives passive income annually from licensing fees, royalties, and brands spanning luxury items, furniture, clothing, textiles, publishing, footwear, construction, and wine.

Meanwhile, the Miami-based Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, which owns several golf courses and a resort, generated over $110 million last year, while his Mar-a-Lago Club brought in over $50 million in resort-related revenue. Rents from his diverse portfolio of commercial properties, including 40 Wall Street, also added tens of millions of dollars to his annual income.

Elsewhere, Trump also maintains around $500,000 in gold bar investments and close to $50 million in cash parked in money market funds. He is also invested in countless bonds, comprising both municipal bonds and Treasury bills that offer him a steady cash flow year-round.

'The government is telling you exactly what to invest in,' expert trader Justin Banks had said in an earlier post on X.

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