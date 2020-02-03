Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took to the stage during the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi halftime show, and their performance was everything we hoped it would be.

There were glittery costumes, jubilant voices, a megamix of their hits, and even some political statements as the Latina singers hit the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium after San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs took a break from their match.

Shakira, who was also celebrating her 43rd birthday on the day, took to the stage first with a performance of "She Wolf," before moving on to "Empire," "Whenever, Wherever," among other hits from her decade-long career, and further showed off her infamous belly dancing. The Colombian singer also sang "Hips Don't Lie," while being carried by the audience.

The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldnâ€™t have done it without all of you! pic.twitter.com/fOk1BqzzL8 — Shakira (@shakira) February 3, 2020

Jennifer Lopez then descended on the stage on a pole, and performed a medley of her hits, including "Jenny From the Block, "Get Right," "Waiting for Tonight," and "On the Floor." In a surprise for the audience, the 50-year-old was also joined by her 11-year-old daughter, Emme Muniz. The talented teenager Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Antony, made a guest appearance backed by a choir of young girls, to perform a mellowed rendition of her mother's hit, "Let's Get Loud," reports Vanity Fair.

Shakira then returned to the stage to join the songstress, and the two closed the show with a dance routine, also marking the first time they performed together.

Before their historical performance, J.Lo had taken to Twitter to post a picture of her and Shakira sharing a hug. "So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV," she had written.

So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! âœ¨ðŸ’•âœ¨ Letâ€™s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/89kag95s5i — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 2, 2020

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women ðŸ’•ðŸ’‹ #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl February 3, 2020

After the half-time show, Lady Gaga also took to social media to applaud Jennifer and Shakira for their performance, and wrote: "@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl."

Her message came after she warned the duo of lip-syncing a day before, during her own performance on Super Saturday night show. The Grammy-winner who was the star of the halftime show in 2017, bellowed from her keyboard at the end of her performance: "I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow...Put your drinks up! I love you Miami! I love you J.Lo! I love you Shakira!"