"Supergirl" season 5 midseason premiere is still a few weeks away and fans can't wait to find out what happens after the events of "Crisis of Infinite Earths." As per the latest spoilers, fans are assured trouble is still not over for the Kryptonian. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out what happens in episode 10.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supergirl" season 5 episode 10. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

While there are two more episodes left in Arrowverse crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the CW's "Supergirl" will continue to move on. As the show resumes its run with episode 10 titled "The Bottle Episode," viewers will get a glimpse into life after the multiverse battle with the Anti-Monitor.

The official synopsis fails to provide many details; however, it is certain that the impact of the events of the "Crisis" is still being felt. The aftermath of the massive war continues to jolt the world of Kara El-Zor. In the aftermath, the complications arise which forces Kara to face a new problem described as a "chaotic threat." Meanwhile, Meaghan Rath will guest star in the upcoming segment.

"The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat," reads the official synopsis.

The last we saw her, she was taken captive with the Paragons in the Vanishing Point. Meanwhile, Nash Wells who is now a pariah has revealed the entity behind the return of Anti-Monitor, and sends out a warning saying, "everything is doomed." As the battle continues, it is Kara who is expected to play a significant role in the battle against Anti-matter.

The promo of "Supergirl" season 5 episode 10 is yet to be released. It is expected to be out on a day closer to the broadcast of the midseason premiere. In the meantime, fans are assured that intriguing storylines are ahead as the title for the future episodes are out.

The eleventh episode of the current season is titled "Back from the Future" which will be followed by Part two of "Back from the Future" in the twelfth episode. The thirteenth episode carries the title "It's a Super Life."

"Supergirl" season 5 episode 10 airs Sunday, January 19 on The CW.