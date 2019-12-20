Concerned neighbours in Woking, Surrey alerted police after being worried about the safety of a woman in her 70s. The police discovered the woman in a pool of her own blood with her throat slashed. After the grim discovery, the police launched an investigation into her murder. Two men who were known to the victim, have been arrested as murder suspects.

A spokesperson from Surrey Police shared information that the police was dispatched following a "concern for the safety of a woman" call from the Woking neighbourhood. The police reached the large home at 12:21 pm. After receiving no response from the residents, the police entered the property.

Inside the home, the police found a woman in her 70s lying in a pool of blood. The woman had her throat cut so brutally that she was nearly decapitated. The police found the suspected murder weapon, a knife, inside the home. In the absence of any other residents, the police sealed off the large detached property for further investigation.

Initially, the woman's body was left at the crime scene for pathological examination. Thereafter, it was removed and taken to a mortuary where a post mortem examination will be conducted.

Due to the ongoing investigation, information about the suspects is yet to be released by the police. However, Surrey Police have confirmed that the two arrested men were known to the victim.

Borough Commander Inspector Andy Greaves released statements related to the case. While Greaves stated that it was too early in the investigation to speculate the events of the incident, the incident is an isolated one. Greaves assured that following the arrests of the two suspects, there was no threat to the wider public.

The Sun reported the heartfelt words shared by the victim's neighbours and acquaintances. While one of her neighbours recalled her as a "lovely, bright lady," another called her a "sweet lady." Salvina Giordano, an ex-colleague of the victim's daughter as well as her neighbour, revealed that the victim and her family usually kept to themselves. Giordano stated that the victim was frail so she usually did not leave her home.