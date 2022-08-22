Cats are one of Britain's most popular pets. In a survey this year, around 27% of U.K. households were recorded to own at least one cat, but an estimated nine million are homeless.

If you're a cat owner, then I'm sure you care a whole deal about your furry feline companions but may or may not know about how to keep them healthy and happy, especially if you're a new pet owner.

August 22 is take your cat to the vet day, a day to be reminded that you are responsible for their health and wellbeing. Doctors know best, and your veterinarians will keep you informed on what treatments and shots your cats need.

While showering them with love and affection (and treats!) will keep your cat happy, vets will keep you up-to-date on medical alerts and educate you on food and activities that may not be recommended for them.

Here are three activities that you might want to look into today to keep your kitties safe and smiling:

Implant a microchip

Microchips are a permanent form of identification for your cat. They are tiny - only about the size of a grain of rice and are implanted under your cat's skin in a simple procedure that doesn't need anaesthesia.

The unique ID code can be detected by a special scanner at animal shelters and veterinary offices so they can still be traced back to you after a night of exploring.

The standard site for microchip placement in cats is between the shoulder blades, under the subcutaneous layer. The procedure is quite quick, relatively painless and will last for their entire lifetime.

Schedule regular vet check-ups

Just like humans, cats should have at least an annual check-up with their doctors to make sure everything is performing perfectly and any irregularities like problematic tumours are caught early. Cats should also be properly vaccinated to strengthen their immune system.

Kittens should begin getting their vaccinations when they are 6 to 8 weeks old until they are about 16 weeks old and come back for boosters a year later. Adult cats would need to come in for shots less often, usually every year or every 3 years, depending on how long the vaccines are designed to last.

Your cats' vaccine cards should always be updated. A list of vaccines can be accessed here.

Spay or neuter your felines

Cat owners are invited to neuter their pets once they turn four months old, not only to help decrease pet overpopulation, but neutered cats are also less likely to stray from home and may become more affectionate.

Spaying your cats helps decrease their risk for uterine infections and incidences of breast tumours. Over 90% of cats have tumours- both malignant and cancerous. It is also vital to spay early, especially before your kitty has her first heat, as this offers her the best protection from these kinds of diseases.