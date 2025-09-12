The biggest fight of the year in boxing is about to take place and it is going to involve a huge amount of cash. A jaw-dropping $200 million purse is reportedly up for grabs when Canelo Álvarez meets Terence 'Bud' Crawford in a historic boxing bout streaming live on Netflix. But the question on every boxing fan's mind is how exactly will that money be divided between the two fighters?

The Context of the Fight

It almost feels like a festival for boxing fans as on 13 September 2025, Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez and Terence 'Bud' Crawford will clash at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, in a super-middleweight bout for all four major belts (WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC), with the undisputed title on the line. This match is as big as it gets in boxing, a true dream match for most fans. This bout is being promoted by Zuffa Boxing which is led by Dana White in partnership with Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh under the Riyadh Season banner, and will be broadcast globally via Netflix. While the banner is Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season, the fight itself is going down in Vegas. The hype for it has elevated on another level. Thousands are expected to attend, and gate revenues are projected to be among the largest in boxing history.

What makes this fight especially intriguing is that Crawford is moving up two weight classes, a significant leap, to challenge Canelo. While Canelo has established himself at super-middleweight and built a resume fighting top-tier opponents, Crawford has dominated in lighter divisions and is chasing not just victory but historical significance (becoming undisputed in three weight classes). Both these fighters are already legends in the business.

Now, when it comes to brass tacks: size, power and experience all favour Canelo to some degree, but Crawford's skill set, which includes sharp counterpunching, ring IQ and his adaptability, is being viewed by many as his chance to pull off an upset of the century. The narrative is more than just about belts as this is about legacy for both men. Crawford has implied that despite the massive financial rewards, the opportunity to make history and overcome adversity is a prime motivator for him.

Predictions for Canelo vs Crawford

Now in an obvious move, many boxing analysts tend to give Canelo a narrow edge for the win. This is why reportedly he's favoured in most betting lines (for example, ESPN BET lists him as favourite at around -175 vs Crawford) largely because of his experience, proven power and ability to perform in big fights. And that prediction is statistically legitimate.

For Canelo to win this fight, many predictions suggest he will try to dominate inside, use his body-work, cut off the ring and make Crawford fight in close where size and strength can matter. If he can frustrate Crawford and impose pressure, some believe he could either win a decision or even force a late stoppage. But nothing is guaranteed in boxing.

While stats might not favour him, Crawford's path to victory would lean on the more technical parts of the match. Analysts believe he'll need to avoid being pressed too early, use angles, stay mobile, pick off counters, and try to frustrate Canelo's forward momentum. Knockouts are seen as less likely given the weight difference so boxing fans should manage expectations of seeing that big dramatic blow. Many fans expect this fight to go the distance, with Crawford winning by decision if he executes all his moves well.

There's also a psychological dimension at play here that is seldom talked about. Crawford has spoken about how competition drives him, how being underestimated because of his size or because moving up weight classes has always compelled him to work harder. This brilliant mindset pumps up expectations among certain experts that he may surprise everyone and win the match. He told ESPN

Losing is not an option. I have to win at all costs and no matter what.

The Purse: $200 Million At Stake

The biggest fight would obviously involve the biggest prize. While contract details are not officially public, multiple credible outlets agree that the total guaranteed and projected purse for this fight is in the ballpark of $200 million (£147.6m). This total includes base guarantees, pay-per-view or streaming revenue, gate receipts, sponsorships and bonuses.

Now, according to reports, Canelo is widely expected to receive a very large share of this sum. Some reports say his take will fall somewhere between $100 million (£73.8m) and $150 million (£111m) total, assuming all revenue streams are included. A portion of that is guaranteed but not disclosed yet; other portions will depend on performance, pay-per-view, streaming and all other factors.

Crawford has publicly stated that he has a guaranteed minimum of $10 million (£7.4 million) for this fight. Some reports suggest that if Canelo receives $150 million then Crawford would receive the remaining $50 million (£37 million). The numbers are speculations yet not fact but the ballpark seems to be legitimate. It seems Canelo will take the lion's share of the money but will he win the fight? Or will Crawford get the win in one of the most historic boxing matches in history? Only time will tell.