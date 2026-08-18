Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI have sparked fresh reunion speculation after fans linked a mystery woman in LAROI's Instagram Story to McRae and noticed she had recently been seen wearing what they believe is his shirt.

The clues have emerged within days of one another. McRae was recently spotted wearing a shirt fans believe belongs to LAROI, before he posted a photo of a mystery blonde woman on Instagram.

Fans Think Mystery Woman Is Tate McRae

LAROI's 16 August Instagram Story appeared to show a blonde woman whose face was partly obscured. Fans quickly compared her with McRae, focusing on her hair, skin tone and a visible mark near the woman's collarbone that some believe matches one associated with the singer.

Others pointed to the woman's clothing, including what they believe is the same lace bra McRae has previously worn. The combination has convinced some fans that the mystery woman is McRae, although others remain sceptical.

The reaction was immediate. One commenter wrote, 'That was Tate,' while another claimed, 'He posted with his gf today.' A third simply asked, 'who?'

The conflicting reactions reflect the central question surrounding the post: whether fans have genuinely identified McRae or are reading too much into a partially obscured image.

Tate McRae Was Spotted Wearing LAROI's Shirt

The theory gained traction after McRae was spotted wearing an oversized, light-coloured pinstripe button-down that fans believe resembles one previously worn by LAROI.

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The sighting came shortly before his mystery-woman post, prompting fans to compare photographs of the two. Some online commenters described the shirt as clearly belonging to LAROI, while others argued that clothing alone is not enough to establish that the pair are together.

The shirt theory also has history. Fans previously noticed McRae wearing what appeared to be LAROI's shirt in early 2024, before the pair publicly confirmed their relationship.

That history has made the latest clothing comparison more notable, particularly because the current sighting and LAROI's Instagram post appeared within days of each other.

LAROI's Cryptic Post Adds Another Clue

Days before the Instagram Story, LAROI wrote on X: 'FEELING OVERLY GRATEFUL TODAY, THANK YOU GOD.'

He did not mention McRae or explain what prompted the message. Fans have nevertheless revisited the post alongside the newer developments, interpreting its timing as another possible clue.

On its own, however, the message says nothing about McRae or a reconciliation.

McRae and Laroi Have a History Together

McRae and LAROI began dating in January 2024 and split in July 2025. Their relationship included public appearances and their collaboration on 'I Know Love,' while their breakup later became the subject of songs including LAROI's 'A COLD PLAY' and McRae's 'TIT FOR TAT.'

McRae's reported split from NHL player Jack Hughes has also put renewed attention on her relationship status, while LAROI was previously linked to Sophie HM. That timing has given fans another reason to revisit the possibility of a McRae-LAROI reconciliation.

Are Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI Back Together?

For now, there is no confirmation that McRae and LAROI have reunited.

The mystery woman, alleged shirt match and LAROI's cryptic social-media activity have given fans several reasons to speculate, but the evidence remains unconfirmed.

Neither McRae nor LAROI has confirmed a reconciliation, leaving the alleged shirt match and LAROI's Instagram post as unconfirmed clues behind the reunion speculation.