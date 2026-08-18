Kaia Gerber has revealed an unexpectedly eerie detail about her childhood, claiming her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, arranged for her to undergo an exorcism after she was allegedly told that she was 'possessed.'

The 24-year-old model and actor made the revelation while discussing her long-standing fascination with the supernatural and her experiences working with producer Ryan Murphy, including her appearance in American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Gerber said she had felt 'haunted' for much of her life and suggested that unusual experiences surrounding the supernatural had become something she now takes in her stride.

Kaia Gerber Says She Was 'Possessed' as a Child

During an appearance on the Mitch Churi Chat Show podcast, Gerber recalled being told that she had been 'possessed as a child.'

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Rather than describing the experience as particularly frightening, she appeared to approach the subject with a sense of humour, saying that she feels she has a tendency to encounter supernatural entities.

'I do feel as though I attract beings from another dimension in a very casual and chill way,' Gerber said. When asked whether she had ever undergone an exorcism, she confirmed that she had.

However, the ritual was apparently far from what viewers might expect from a traditional horror film. Gerber claimed that a didgeridoo was used during the ceremony, explaining: 'Do you know how they did the exorcism? They played a didgeridoo all over me, that's how they did the exorcism.'

She emphasised that the unusual story was not something she had invented for an interview. 'That actually did happen. I've never talked about it, but that actually did happen,' she added.

The comments provide an unusual glimpse into Gerber's childhood and her family's apparent willingness to take supernatural concerns seriously, although she did not provide further details about who performed the alleged ritual or why she was believed to be possessed.

Cindy Crawford Sent Her With Holy Water

Gerber also connected her family's beliefs to her later career in horror television.

The actor previously appeared in American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, before also appearing in the 2021 spin-off American Horror Stories. According to Gerber, Crawford was concerned enough about her daughter's involvement in the horror production that she sent her to the set carrying holy water.

The gesture is particularly striking given that Gerber was working on a programme built around supernatural and horror themes. Rather than simply being part of the show's fictional world, however, Gerber suggested that her mother wanted her to have some form of spiritual protection while working on set.

Gerber's comments come as she continues to embrace roles that explore darker and more unsettling subject matter.

Privileged Position

She is currently starring in Murphy's adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' The Shards, a drama set in 1980s Los Angeles that follows wealthy teenagers whose lives begin to unravel after the arrival of a mysterious new student and a serial killer targeting young people.

The series also stars Homer Gere, the son of Crawford's former husband Richard Gere.

Despite her unusual childhood story, Gerber has previously spoken openly about the advantages she received from growing up as the daughter of one of the world's most famous models.

In a 2023 interview with Elle, she acknowledged that she was born into a privileged position and said she was grateful to have her mother as a source of advice and industry knowledge. Now, Gerber appears to be establishing an identity of her own, combining modelling with an increasingly prominent acting career.