Korean actor Kim Woo-bin has opened up about his cancer battle, recalling the moment a doctor told him he could have only six months to live in the worst-case scenario. Appearing on Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup, Kim described the moment as feeling 'like a drama.'

'I was so scared. I wished it was just a dream,' he said.

Despite the frightening prognosis, Kim said one thought never entered his mind: 'What if I can't overcome this?' As treatment progressed, his condition improved so well that even the hospital was surprised, according to Kim.

Kim Woo-Bin Recalls Six-Month Prognosis

Kim was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in May 2017, prompting him to step away from acting and undergo treatment. His agency announced at the time that he would suspend professional activities while receiving care.

Recalling the conversation with his doctor, Kim said he was told: 'If it's short, you only have six months to live.' He said the moment felt so surreal that it was like something from a television drama.

Kim acknowledged how frightened he was by the news, saying he wished it had been a dream. But he said he did not allow himself to focus on the possibility that he would not recover.

'What if I can't overcome this? That thought never crossed my mind,' Kim said.

His Recovery Progress Surprised Doctors

Kim's treatment eventually progressed better than expected. He recalled that the improvement was so significant that even the hospital was surprised by how well he was responding.

The unexpected progress came after the actor had stepped away from a career that had kept him working almost continuously. His diagnosis forced him to stop and confront a possibility he had never expected at that stage of his life.

Kim completed treatment in 2017 and was reported to have made a full recovery by 2019. He later returned to acting, including roles in Our Blues and Alienoid in 2022.

Kim Saw Cancer Battle as an Opportunity

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Rather than viewing the interruption only as lost time, Kim said he eventually began to see it differently.

After more than a decade of working without much of a break, he wondered whether the period had given him an opportunity to look back on his life. He also spent more time with his family and the people close to him.

The experience changed his perspective on time and encouraged him to focus less on constantly preparing for the future.

Kim has also spoken about the support he received while undergoing treatment. He remembered people praying for him and offering encouragement, including people who knew him only through his work.

That support became meaningful to him during a period when he was dealing with uncertainty about his health. Rather than taking that kindness for granted, Kim said he wanted to remember it and eventually pass the same support on to others.

Kim Woo-Bin Reflects On Life After Cancer

Kim's cancer battle eventually became a turning point in how he viewed his career and personal life. After completing treatment and returning to acting, he continued working while maintaining the perspective he gained during his illness.

The experience began with a doctor giving him a worst-case prognosis of six months, but Kim's own account focuses as much on how he responded to those words as the fear they caused.

He said the thought of not overcoming the disease never entered his mind, while the support he received gave him another reason to keep moving forward.