Eagle-eyed fans believe that Taylor Swift referenced her long-standing feud with Kanye West in "Peace," one of the songs from her recently-released album "Folklore."

One of the lines in the lyrics to "Peace" literally spells out the rapper's surname in capital "W." The line reads "robbers to the east, clowns to the West." On the contrary, "east" is in small "e."

"In peace Taylor Swift capitalized West and not east and no one can convince me that she isn't calling Kanye a clown. Thank u for coming to my ted talk," one fan tweeted and shared a screenshot of the lyrics.

In peace Taylor Swift capitalized West and not east and no one can convince me that she isnâ€™t calling Kanye a clown. Thank u for coming to my ted talk #Folkore pic.twitter.com/My9jkyjImm — Jayne (@jaynehamlyn) July 24, 2020

"The way Taylor Swift said in peace 'robbers to the east, clowns to the West.' Notice how 'east' is in small caps while 'West' is in capital letters. She's definitely referencing Kanye West I'm screamingggg," another fan pointed out.

The memes also started coming out after fans noticed the subtle dig at the "Yeezus" hitmaker. Fans are especially having a ball that Swift called West a "clown."

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that the line "robbers to the east" could also be a slight shade thrown at Scooter Braun, her former music manager and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta. Netizens may remember that she had a falling out with them late in 2019 because of her old music.

"I'm so sorry but I think I couldn't ignore how Miss Taylor Swift roasted Kanye West, Scott Borchetta, and Scooter Braun with a peaceful and calming song," one fan wrote and another commented, "Taking down two birds with one stone! Fans think that a line in Taylor Swift's new song 'Peace' is about Scooter Braun and Kanye West."

I'm so sorry but I think I couldn't ignore how Miss Taylor Swift roasted Kanye West, Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun with a peaceful and calming song.ðŸ˜­

â€œBut there's robbers to the east

Clowns to the West.â€

Song title: peace ðŸ–¤

Stream #folklore now for peace of mind!!!âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/Qf0YuPoVMz — Evey Azaleiel | #folklore (@ElaSwiftella) July 25, 2020

Swift and West initially started out as friends in the music industry. But their tumultuous relationship began after the rapper interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs. Fans may remember the incident from the now infamous line "I'mma let you finish." They patched things up in 2015 but it was short-lived.

Most recently, the "Folklore" hitmaker claimed West "framed" her after they discussed his 2016 track "Famous" on a phone call. Swift claimed that she never agreed that West would call her a "b***h" in one of the lyrics which read "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex// Why? I made that b**** famous."