Music producer Scooter Braun is reportedly trying to distance himself away from the Taylor Swift controversy.

After the pop-star accused Scooter Braun, the buyer of her former label Big Machine and Scott Borchetta, president and CEO of the label of "exercising tyrannical control" over her, Braun expressed disappointment in the way Borchetta has been handling things.

The 38-year-old producer who bought the label in June is apparently disturbed with his name being dragged into the controversy. A source claimed to E! News that not only Scooter is "frustrated" with the entire scenario, he is also trying to reach out to Taylor Swift, who isn't returning his calls.

"Scooter is frustrated because his name is being dragged in the mud. He doesn't run Big Machine or have operational control of company. He hasn't taken part in these negotiations," the source told the outlet.

The "Blank Space" singer took to social media to share a lengthy letter lambasting the duo on Thursday and alleged Borchetta and Braun are not allowing her to perform her old hits at the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards.

"Guys - It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," Swift wrote in her detailed post.

The 29-year-old further claimed that Scott and Scooter declined her the use of her older music or performance footage for a documentary about her life that Netflix has been working on for the past few years. She also requested her fans to let Scooter and Scott know how they feel about the situation.

Soon after the singer made the allegations, Big Machine run by Borchetta issued a statement on their website and claimed they have not denied her the right to use the songs.