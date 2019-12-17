Taylor Swift arrived solo on the red carpet at the World Premiere of "Cats" however, when she left, she was accompanied by her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Though the 30-year-old started dating the actor in 2016, the couple is yet to make a red carpet appearance together. Once again, they were photographed at the red carpet separately, but were spotted leaving together after attending the premiere at Alice Tully Hal at Lincoln Centre in New York City. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn held hands while leaving the star-studded event, surrounded by men holding umbrellas shielding them from the rain.

The "Lover" singer was dressed in a satin ruby floral gown by Oscar de la Renta and a coat for the premiere on Monday. The strapless gown featured a deep shade of crimson adorned with festive floral stitching. She completed her look with Chloe Gosselin shoes, Maxior earrings, and rings by Borgioni and Beladora. The Grammy-winner styled her blonde hair back in a bun with stylish bangs and separate strands and sported her signature red lipstick.

The singer's parents Andrea and Scott Swift accompanied her to the premiere. Also in attendance were A-list celebrities including Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.

"Cats" is slated to hit the theatres on Friday, December 20. In the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's popular musical, Swift plays Bombalurina, who traditionally has to dance more than many of the other cats in the musical. Though it's not the first film she has acted in, as she previously had parts in "Valentine's Day" and "The Giver," it is her most prominent role to date.

Swift has also penned down the song "Beautiful Ghosts," in the movie, in collaboration with Broadway musical's legendary creator, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the song, she said: "That alone was just a life-changing dream-come-true moment for me. It's one of those songs that I feel like the movie doesn't make sense without that song. This is a character that is a lead character in the film, and in the original Broadway production, she doesn't have a song."