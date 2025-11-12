Taylor Swift may have found herself in the middle of online speculation after Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was accused of subtly mocking the singer through her Halloween costume. The media personality, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs star on and off from 2017 to 2022, shared a video of her costume on 31 October.

Nicole recreated Toni Braxton's daring look from the 'He Wasn't Man Enough' music video. The outfit sparked claims that she aimed her post at Swift, who got engaged to Kelce in August. However, Nicole has now denied those claims, insisting she holds no ill will toward Swift or any woman.

'As with anything, people will try to project their own narratives,' the 34-year-old said during the 8 November episode of her Pre-Game podcast. 'It's important to say this right now, I am not in the business of tearing women down.'

Nicole stressed that her costume was a personal tribute, not a targeted message. Yet, her Halloween post still triggered debate across social media.

Fans Believe Kayla's Costume Was a Subtle Message

Kayla Nicole turned heads with her striking recreation of Toni Braxton's early 2000s music video look. Her outfit featured a metallic mini dress made of silver chains layered over a chrome thong bikini. She even copied parts of Braxton's choreography.

'She's an icon. She's a legend,' Nicole captioned her post. 'She's @tonibraxton circa 2000. #Halloween25.'

In her short clip, the fitness influencer showcased snippets of herself performing dance moves, alongside shots from Braxton's original video. Viewers quickly noticed her song choice, believing it hinted at her past with Kelce.

'No sneakin' dissing cause it's LOUD & CLEAR,' one user commented. Another added, 'This might be the pettiest costume ever and I love it.'

Several followers claimed the lyrics matched her past relationship. The song tells the story of a woman who reminds her ex's new partner that she once dated him but has since moved on. Braxton's lyrics include lines such as: 'Don't you know that he was my man? But I chose to let him go.'

Some fans suggested the post was a veiled message directed at Taylor Swift. Others defended Nicole, saying it was only a creative homage to an R&B legend.

Kayla Explains Why She Chose the Song

In her podcast, Nicole addressed the backlash and explained that her choice had nothing to do with her ex or his fiancée. She shared that He Wasn't Man Enough held nostalgic value and reminded her of her childhood.

'I've been listening to this since it came out,' she said. 'I have a very specific memory about it growing up. I had a white best friend named Taylor, her mum's name was Pam, and she was the only house I could go to as a kid.'

Nicole added that she remembered hearing the song in her friend's car after school. 'Her mum was blasting it, singing at the top of her lungs,' she said. 'It was that moment I realised music connects everyone. White people listen to Black artists too.'

Despite online speculation, Nicole has maintained that her intentions were harmless. The influencer also emphasised that her post was about celebrating iconic music, not making comparisons.

IBTimes UK has reached out to the representatives of Kayla Nicole for comments.