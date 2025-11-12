Kylie Jenner's boyfriend and actor Timothée Chalamet surprised fans by skipping Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday, despite multiple public appearances with the reality star.

Dating Kylie since 2023, Chalamet reportedly prioritised quiet, personal time over attending a party featuring celebrities, billionaires, and red-carpet cameras.

Sources suggest the actor, known for his privacy, felt 'overwhelmed' by the high-profile event and the intense media attention the Kardashian family gets. Those close to the actor said his decision was not a 'disrespect' to the clan, but it's a conscious choice to avoid the chaotic 'publicity machine' that comes with the Kardashian brand.

Timothée Chalamet Prefers to Keep Private

While the actor reportedly admires Kris and respects her influence, he chooses to manage his own exposure.

Insiders reveal that Chalamet has always preferred smaller, low-key gatherings. A source told Reality Tea that 'big events just aren't Timothée's thing. He's shy, private, and honestly a little overwhelmed by the whole Kardashian media circus'.

The sources added that attending an event of this scale would have caused unnecessary stress, both personally and professionally. Chalamet's choice to avoid the cameras is consistent with his approach to fame, maintaining personal boundaries with the media. Since his rising fame, the actor has maintained a reputation for being thoughtful and selective about public appearances.

Besides, Chalamet's decision also aligns with the demands of his career.

Currently filming Dune: Part Three with co-star Zendaya, he and Kylie have made an effort to meet regularly. This was reportedly coordinated around his filming breaks, which allowed them to maintain closeness without forcing either into uncomfortable public situations.

The term 'Kardashian media circus' has long been used to describe the family's omnipresence in the press, social media, and entertainment outlets. Analysts explain the reality TV family thrives in high-profile events that often involve loud, crowded venues with constant camera flashes. For someone like Chalamet, this can easily overwhelm his privacy.

Kylie's Response to Chalamet's Decision to Skip Kris' Party

Kylie is said to understand and support her boyfriend's preference for privacy. Surprisingly, despite her appearances on social media and television, Kylie values their relationship's privacy rather than socialising for the camera.

One insider noted, 'She knows he's not going to pose for every family photo or attend every party. That's never what the relationship is about. He keeps her grounded and she loves that about him'.

By extension of Kylie, the Kardashian clan also understands Chalamet's choice and does not take offence at his absence. Kris and her children, besides Kylie, recognise that the Dune actor is naturally private before meeting the youngest Jenner.

However, it's not long before Chalamet's absence from the party fueled breakup rumours; however, sources emphasise that the pair remain committed to one another. An insider revealed that 'Timothée talks about Kylie all the time while filming'.

While not filming and attending red carpets, sources indicate that Chalamet would rather spend relaxed time with Kylie, watching films or enjoying private dinners. It's a change that the beauty mogul herself embraced following her highly publicised relationships with Tyga and Travis Scott.