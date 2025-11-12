The wait is nearly over. Anime fans everywhere have been holding their breath, eager to witness the next stage of Saitama's hilariously overpowered journey and the escalating threat from the Monster Association.

After a blistering start to the season, the action is reaching a new fever pitch, and we now have the essential, hard-hitting clarity you need on when exactly the sixth instalment of the highly anticipated third season will finally land on our screens.

Forget confusion and poorly timed binge-sessions; we have collated a comprehensive guide detailing the One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 6 release date, the precise streaming times for Hulu/Disney Plus and Crunchyroll, and where you should tune in depending on your location.

To help you secure your viewing spot and ensure you have no issues with tuning in to this exciting next chapter, we have broken down all the key information below. We've also included a glance ahead at the other major releases dominating the current calendar, such as the major competition from My Hero Academia Season 8 and Spy x Family Season 3, alongside a look at future blockbusters like Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2.

Pinpointing the Exact Release Times for One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 6

The date everyone needs marked on their calendar is Sunday, 16 November 2025. This is when the action returns, and we now have confirmation of the exact moment the episode will drop across the main streaming platforms.

It's vital to realise that, due to licensing deals, the release is split primarily between North America and the rest of the world, meaning you'll need to pay close attention to the timings for your region.

In the United States, the newest chapter of One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 6 releases on 16 November at 8:45 AM Pacific/11:45 AM Eastern on Hulu/Disney Plus. These morning release times are often welcomed by fans on the West and East coasts, allowing for a timely watch during the latter half of the weekend.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, that translates to 4:45 PM GMT, meaning the episode arrives perfectly timed for Sunday evening viewing. New episodes premiere simultaneously on Crunchyroll for our European viewers, as well as most other territories globally.

It is always a good idea to check out a trusted time zone converter to confirm what these timings mean in your precise region. Getting the time right is crucial to avoiding spoilers and experiencing the punch the moment it lands.

The Full Weekend Line-Up: When to Expect One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 6

New episodes of One Punch Man Season 3 are releasing every Sunday, maintaining a steady, weekly pace for fans. This consistent Sunday release marks a standout weekend for the ongoing autumn anime season, especially considering the massive competition it faces from other major franchises.

While One Punch Man dominates the Sunday slot, major series like My Hero Academia Season 8 and Spy x Family Season 3 take up the coveted Saturday slots, turning the entire weekend into a feast for anime enthusiasts. Understanding the schedule helps fans plan their weekend viewing, maximising their enjoyment of all the exciting new content available.

The current One-Punch Man Season 3 release schedule is as follows, with Episode 6 fast approaching:

Episode Title Release Date Status One-Punch Man season 3, episode 0 (recap) October 5, 2025 out now! One-Punch Man season 3, episode 1 October 12, 2025 out now! One-Punch Man season 3, episode 2 October 19, 2025 out now! One-Punch Man season 3, episode 3 October 26, 2025 out now! One-Punch Man season 3, episode 4 November 2, 2025 out now! One-Punch Man season 3, episode 5 November 9, 2025 out now! One-Punch Man season 3, episode 6 November 16, 2025 Upcoming

The Epic Battle Preparations: Spoilers and Theories for One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 6

While the official synopsis for the sixth episode remains closely guarded, fans who follow the manga know exactly where the narrative is headed: the long-awaited raid on the Monster Association's headquarters.

Given the current pace of adaptation, One Punch Man Season 3, Episode 6 is expected to finally pivot the focus away from the Hero Association's internal chaos and fully commit to the escalating threat. It is likely that this episode will cover the final preparations for the S-Class Hero assault, or potentially the very beginning of the underground penetration.

Theories abound regarding which S-Class Heroes will get the spotlight first. Many believe that this episode will heavily feature Genos, who has been steadily improving his power and tactical capability throughout the season, as he takes a leading role in the initial scouting or engagement.

Another popular fan theory concerns the Demon Cyborg's interaction with other high-ranking heroes, such as Atomic Samurai or Child Emperor, as they finalise their attack routes and strategies.

Importantly, fans anticipate that Saitama's involvement will remain minimal in these early, dramatic stages of the raid, as is customary for the series. His inevitable arrival, which the manga meticulously builds toward, is expected to be held back to maximise the shock and comedic impact later in the season.

Keep an eye out for initial clashes that set the tone for the massive battles to come, particularly involving the lower-ranking Monster Association cadres.

Crunchyroll or Hulu? Where to Stream One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 6 Across the Globe

Unlike most of your favourite anime titles, the streaming availability for One Punch Man Season 3 is notably fragmented, which is why fans must confirm their local platform. In a significant divergence from the usual anime release patterns, One Punch Man Season 3 is not streaming on Crunchyroll in the United States.

Instead, it is available exclusively on Hulu. Viewers in the US will find it there, and it can also be accessed as part of the Disney Plus bundles, before eventually falling entirely under the Disney Plus umbrella once the merger and subsequent closure of Hulu are finalised in December.

Conversely, for the rest of the world, including the UK, Europe, Australia, and most other international territories, the status quo remains. One Punch Man Season 3 will still be available, as expected, on Crunchyroll.

The Final Countdown: How Many Episodes Remain in One Punch Man Season 3

Anticipation regarding the length of the season is high, particularly as the narrative stakes are dramatically elevated in the current arc. According to several reports circulating in the anime news sphere, the overall episode count for One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to last for twelve episodes.

This duration, if confirmed, would take the series right up until the end of December 2025.

It also aligns perfectly with the franchise's history, as both the first and second seasons of One-Punch Man similarly consisted of twelve episodes each. With five episodes having aired so far, the season is officially halfway through, meaning there are only six more episodes after One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 6 to fully resolve this action-packed arc before the new year arrives.

With only six episodes remaining after this highly anticipated instalment, the stakes for the Monster Association arc are reaching their peak. One Punch Man Season 3, Episode 6 is set to launch the S-Class Heroes into the chaotic depths of the underground lair, and you won't want to miss the initial skirmishes.

Be sure to check your regional streaming platform—Hulu/Disney Plus in the US or Crunchyroll elsewhere—and prepare for an action-packed Sunday. Get ready to watch the battle unfold!