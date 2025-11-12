Britney Spears has returned to Instagram with a provocative video after briefly deleting her account. On 7 November 2025, the pop star reactivated her page and shared a clip wearing what she called her 'church dress'.

In the short video, Spears caressed her chest and legs while posing in front of a mirror. She wore a pink floral maxi dress, twirling and lifting the hem as she filmed herself with an orange phone case. At one point, she crouched down and touched her private area.

She captioned the clip, 'My new church dress!' The post quickly gained attention from fans, many of whom expressed confusion about her choice of content following her recent social media disappearance.

Britney Briefly Deleted Her Instagram Account

Spears had deleted her Instagram account on 2 November, only to restore it five days later. Her comeback began with a lingerie photo that seemed to be taken from an earlier video.

'So much has happened this year, it's crazy ... I try to live within my means and the book, Draw the Circle is an incredible perspective', she wrote in the caption. 'Get your ballerina 🩰, circle, and own your boundaries. It's incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it's important to do you and keep it simple. I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later.'

Her post appeared to mix reflection and cryptic messaging, leaving followers wondering about her emotional state. Spears has often used social media as an outlet to communicate indirectly with fans, posting videos or messages that hint at personal struggles and triumphs.

Britney Allegedly Watched Her Kids While Holding a Knife

The singer's online activity comes as her ex-husband Kevin Federline releases disturbing claims in his memoir You Thought You Knew. In the book, Federline alleged that Spears once watched their sons sleep while holding a knife.

'They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — "Oh, you're awake?" — with a knife in her hand', he wrote. 'Then she'd turn around and pad off without explanation.'

Federline shares two sons with Spears, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19. The claims have reignited public concern about Spears' wellbeing, which has been under scrutiny since her conservatorship ended in 2021.

To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain… Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really… — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 16, 2025

The singer responded to the allegations through a lengthy post on X, rejecting Federline's statements. 'To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain', she wrote. 'Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting. I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews.'

She went on, saying, 'No money from Britney for 5 years [sic] you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on... Your kids are adults it's a different world now'.