Zendaya's dominance on screen continues to grow, even as Sydney Sweeney faces criticism over recent projects and pushes back against comparisons.

The two Euphoria stars, once united on the HBO series, now embody very different approaches to stardom, one defined by precision and mystique, the other by bold experimentation and openness.

The discussion resurfaced this week after Sweeney addressed ongoing comparisons, stating that she doesn't measure success by box office numbers.

Zendaya's Cinematic Ascendancy

Zendaya's recent performances in Dune: Part Two and Challengers have reinforced her position as one of Hollywood's most bankable yet discerning talents. Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, became one of 2024's highest-grossing films worldwide, while Luca Guadagnino's Challengers won praise for its layered portrayal of desire and ambition.

'DUNE: PART THREE' has officially wrapped filming.



Starring Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zendaya.



In theaters December 18, 2026.

Critics highlight Zendaya's deliberate career strategy—choosing roles that strike a balance between emotional complexity and cultural relevance. Her selectiveness has turned her into a 'rare blend of box-office reliability and artistic credibility,' positioning her among a generation of performers who lead both commercial and auteur-driven cinema.

Zendaya's last three box office movies:

US Premieres:



US Premieres:



$15M - Challengers (2024)

$82M - Dune: Part Two (2024)

$260M - Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Sydney Sweeney's Risk-Taking Route

While Zendaya has followed a refined path, Sydney Sweeney continues to take creative swings. Her recent films, from the psychological horror Immaculate to the romantic comedy Anyone But You, showcase her versatility, even if the critical reception has been mixed.

Sweeney, who also produces through her company Fifty-Fifty Films, told interviewers this week that she doesn't equate value with box-office returns. 'We don't make art for numbers,' she said, echoing a philosophy that favours longevity over immediate success.

Despite uneven reviews, her projects often spark conversation and reflect a willingness to challenge convention. Analysts suggest this steady, risk-tolerant approach may mirror the career arcs of actors who found acclaim after years of experimentation.

Taking to Instagram to discuss Christy and its box office performance, the actress wrote that she is 'deeply proud of this movie.'

With 'Christy', Sydney Sweeney racked up three box office flops in 2025.

US Premieres:



US Premieres:



$1.31 million - Christy

$500,000 - Americana

$1.05 million - Eden

Different Models of Modern Stardom

Observers say the supposed rivalry between Zendaya and Sweeney oversimplifies their careers. Zendaya embodies restraint—appearing rarely but with impact—while Sweeney embraces visibility, connecting with audiences through interviews, social media, and candid self-promotion.

Both models resonate with modern audiences: one curates mystery, the other fosters relatability. Their diverging paths show that there's no singular formula for success in a rapidly shifting entertainment industry.

Euphoria's Enduring Legacy

No matter how their individual careers evolve, Euphoria remains their shared foundation. The show not only catapulted both to global recognition but also established them as faces of a generation redefining fame.

As speculation builds around the long-delayed third season, fans are eager to see if Zendaya and Sweeney will reunite on screen. Until then, their contrasting trajectories remind Hollywood that success can be defined by conviction as much as by acclaim.