A 10-year-old girl bore witness to her mother being shot and killed by an ex-boyfriend while on a Zoom call with her teacher last Tuesday.Maribel Rosado Morales, 32, was shot to death in front of her six children by her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend, Donald J. Williams, at 8 am inside her home in Indiantown.

In a press conference, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder revealed the horrid details of the incident.

MCSO on scene of a domestic related shooting in Indiantown, in the Booker Park area. One person has been shot, the suspect is in custody. — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) August 11, 2020

Being the first day of online classes, the girl was in the middle of their virtual lesson when the teacher heard yelling and profanity in the background coming from the student's home in Florida. As the teacher noticed the ongoing commotion, she thought it best to mute the audio. But then, saw her student put her hands up to her ears at the moment when Williams opened fire. The girl's screen went black as one of the bullets managed to hit the computer monitor.

All of Rosado-Morales' children, aged 10 to 17 years old were home at the time, and fortunately were all unharmed during the horrific ordeal. Snyder was quick to clarify that the shooting was not seen or witnessed by the teacher or the other students logged onto the call.

Detectives handling the case said the shooter escaped riding a bicycle, then boarded a public transit bus where he instructed the driver to take him to the city of Stuart. The bus driver noticed Williams' odd behaviour and grew suspicious so he called 911. The SWAT team rapidly responded to the call and was able to apprehend Williams within 40 minutes after the shooting.

Police retrieved the same handgun from Williams which he used to kill Rosado-Morales and found out this was reported stolen from a vehicle in 2015.

The 32-year-old mother of six was airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Centre. However, she was not able to survive the fatal gunshot. She was pronounced dead just minutes after she arrived at the hospital.

Sheriff Snyder also reassured that Williams gave investigators a full and detailed confession as he faces charges of first-degree murder, armed home invasion and armed burglary.