Jason Sudeikis certainly gave Twitter something to talk about during his appearance on Sunday's 2021 Golden Globe Awards. He won the award for best lead actor in a comedy or musical series for "Ted Lasso," and accepted the award dressed in a tie-dyed hoodie and looked like he just got out of bed.

The 45-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum appeared via Zoom call. He looked completely surprised with the award as he rambled and stuttered through his speech. He repeated "That's nuts!" two times as he expressed his disbelief.

Sudeikis seemed unprepared for the award as he struggled to find the right words to say. Fellow nominee Don Cheadle even jokingly told him to wrap his speech up.

"Wow, all right. Can I talk now? Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. I mean, this is, for me, the coolest thing that a group of, you know, like, that's nuts — especially, uh, that's crazy," he started and continued, "That's the coolest thing. That's nuts. That's crazy."

Sudeikis finally gave everyone on "Ted Lasso" a shoutout for making him a better person. He also quoted a passage from the book he reads to his son Otis, when he explained why he does not deserve his 2021 Golden Globes award.

"I kind of reject the premise of being the best actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you're acting with. So I want to give a shout-out to all the people I get to act with on this show because they're incredible. And did they make me the best? No. But I know for a fact they make me better than I am, better than I thought I could be," he added.

However, viewers on social media were less concerned by his acceptance speech than they were interested in his appearance. He wore a tie-dyed hoodie and appeared disheveled with his messy hair and bleary-looking eyes. The other nominees appeared in a suit and tie.

Netizens thought he was under the influence and one Twitter user wrote, "a super high Jason Sudeikis saying 'who is the person you're with?' just shook me to my core."

"Jason Sudeikis didn't think he was gonna win and he ate too many weed gummies," another wrote.

It is worthy to mention though that Sudeikis was in London when he accepted his 2021 Golden Globe Award. He was probably just tired and sleepy because of the time difference. Fans even found him relatable for wearing a hoodie and praised him for his great acting in "Ted Lasso."