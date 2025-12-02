A 15-year-old Australian has launched a legal challenge to his country's controversial new laws that will ban under-16s from using social media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

Why This Social Media Ban — and Why the Lawsuit

The teenager, as per sources, argues that the ban will not protect children; instead, it will make the internet less safe by driving them towards secretive or riskier digital spaces, Reuters reported. Moreover, the case exposes deep divisions over whether state-led restrictions or parental guidance best serve the interests of young people in an age defined by constant connectivity.

The ban in question comes from legislation set to take effect on 10 December 2025, under which minors under 16 will be barred from holding accounts on major social media platforms such as Meta-owned Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.

Proponents of the ban, including the federal authorities, argue that the ban aims to safeguard the mental health of children and protect them from exposure to harmful content, cyberbullying, online predators, and other risks associated with unsupervised social media use, as per reports.

However, the teenager at the centre of the legal challenge, identified as 15-year-old Noah Jones, believes the ban will do more harm than good. Jones, together with another 15-year-old co-plaintiff, Macy Neyland, has filed a petition in the country's High Court against the government and the relevant safety commissioner.

BREAKING NEWS 📷 Two 15-year-olds, Noah Jones and Macy Neyland, together with the Digital Freedom Project (a digital-rights group led by a NSW MP), have filed an urgent constitutional challenge in the High Court of Australia against Communications Minister Anika Wells, the… pic.twitter.com/Wj4au8LKtq — LifeofBrian (@RSynns) November 28, 2025

Furthermore, Jones described social media as a modern-day town square for young people, which is essential for staying connected, sharing ideas, and keeping up with friends in their peer group.

In his view, removing access will not make teens safer. Instead, it will isolate them, push them towards more clandestine methods to stay online, or encourage them to adopt potentially unsafe workarounds such as fake accounts or unregulated messaging platforms.

He warns of a looming 'social divide', which is a gap between those who follow the rules and those who find ways around them. It is that divide, he suggests, that could leave some teens marginalised, vulnerable, and disconnected from their peers.

Furthermore, beyond social concerns, the lawsuit argues the ban violates constitutional rights. Specifically, it reportedly challenges what proponents call an implied right to freedom of political communication, the notion that young people should be able to access public forums and social platforms to express opinions and engage civically.

Instead of a blanket ban, the plaintiffs advocate for more targeted measures focusing on cyberbullying, predation, and harmful content moderation, which means coming up with strategies that would protect children without cutting them off from digital life.

The Future of Online Youth Culture on Social Media

The legal challenge is taking place against the backdrop of a much bigger national experiment. Australia is set to become the first country to enforce such a sweeping age-based social media ban. Major platforms, including those owned by Meta Platforms and others, will need to implement robust age verification measures. Those who fail to comply face heavy fines of up to 49.5 million AUD (£24.5 million approx), according to sources cited by ABC.

Some of the measures under consideration by platforms include requests for government ID, facial recognition or photo-based age estimation, or verification through banking data in the case of certain regional services.

📢 PSA: The High Court of Australia has today accepted the filing of a constitutional challenge to the proposed Social Media Ban, brought by the Digital Freedom Project alongside applicants Noah Jones and Macy Neyland.



The Minister, the Commonwealth and the eSafety Commissioner… pic.twitter.com/YLIs9Dx1HI — Digital Freedom Project (@thedfp_au) November 27, 2025

As the High Court prepares to consider the challenge, the case could set a precedent not only for Australia but also for other nations watching closely. The outcome could define how societies balance digital freedom, children's rights and online safety in an age consumed by social media.