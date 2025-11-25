Quick Facts On Pauline Hanson: Age, Net Worth, Her Burqa Stunt And Story Behind Her 'Please Explain IGF'
Pauline Hanson sparked fresh controversy after entering the Australian Senate wearing a burqa
Pauline Hanson, a polarising figure in Australian politics, made headlines in late November 2025 after entering the Senate wearing a burqa. The stunt reignited debate over cultural identity, parliamentary protocol and political theatre. Hanson's actions, widely reported in Australia, have prompted renewed attention to her career, personal background, wealth and satirical media projects.
Hanson serves as a Senator in Australia's upper house and leads the political party she co-founded, One Nation. Her public profile combines electoral success, media influence and a confrontational style that divides opinion.
Now 71, Hanson continues to wield influence through a blend of political messaging and media presence, maintaining a role in national debate that stretches beyond legislation to digital outreach and public performance.
Age and Political Career
Pauline Lee Hanson was born on 27 May 1954 in Woolloongabba, Queensland. She first entered Australia's federal Parliament in 1996 as a member of the House of Representatives. In 1997, she co-founded Pauline Hanson's One Nation, a right-wing populist party that has maintained varying degrees of influence at state and federal levels.
After a period outside federal office, Hanson returned in 2016, winning election as a Senator for Queensland, a position she still holds. Her political priorities have consistently included immigration, national identity, economic nationalism and criticism of established political elites. Supporters view her as a representative of working-class Australians; opponents argue her rhetoric exacerbates social divisions.
Estimated Net Worth
Hanson's net worth is estimated between AUD 5 million and AUD 20 million (roughly £2.4–£9.8 million), derived from business ventures, property, parliamentary salary and media projects linked to One Nation. Before entering national politics, she ran a fish-and-chip shop, an experience she frequently references to emphasise her outsider status, according to Aussie Vibe.
The Burqa Controversy
On 24 November 2025, Hanson entered the Senate chamber wearing a black burqa after being refused permission to table a bill calling for a nationwide ban on full-face Islamic coverings in public. The move was immediately condemned across the political spectrum. Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe described it as 'disrespectful', while Labor leader Penny Wong said the act 'cheapens our parliament'. Hanson defended the stunt, framing it as a statement on national security and social cohesion.
This was not her first burqa protest. In 2017 she staged a similar act, drawing criticism for mocking cultural and religious practices. Supporters argued that it highlighted concerns ignored by mainstream politicians, 1News reported.
The 'Please Explain' Series
Beyond Parliament, Hanson produces a satirical animated series, 'Pauline Hanson's Please Explain', launched in 2021 on One Nation's YouTube channel and later aired by Sky News Australia. Hanson voices a caricature of herself, discussing topics such as immigration, campaign funding and identity politics.
The series is partly funded through merchandise, including limited-edition spirit bottles sold online. In 2025, Hanson announced plans to adapt it into a 90-minute feature film for Australia Day 2026, extending her media presence into mainstream entertainment.
Continuing Influence
From her business background to her controversial parliamentary stunts and satirical online series, Hanson has built a profile that blends political messaging with media engagement. Whether viewed as a defender of overlooked voters or a divisive provocateur, she continues to shape discussion on national identity, cultural issues and political representation in Australia.
