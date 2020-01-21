Suffering from terminal cancer, a depressed woman decided to end her own life after murdering her child. The resident of Novosibirsk, southwestern Siberia strangled her daughter to death. She then jumped from her apartment but survived the fall. Police will take 29-year-old Maria Russkikh into custody once she is discharged from the hospital.

On January 16, Russkikh's neighbours saw the woman lying in the snow and moaning after falling from her eighth-floor apartment. Residents alerted emergency services. Russkikh was almost naked and her limbs were covered with blood even though she did not appear to have any wounds.

Paramedics arrived and took Russkikh to the hospital. The police began their investigation by entering Russkikh's apartment. Upon entering the apartment, the police discovered the blood-covered body of Russkikh's nine-year-old daughter lying close to the front door of the apartment. The blood that Russkikh was covered in belonged to her daughter.

Russkikh left a suicide note explaining why she was trying to kill herself. The Daily Mail reported that the note said that Russkikh was unable to live with the terrible headaches. As conclusion, she wrote that she loved her daughter.

The terminal cancer patient suffered numerous fractures to her body. Russkikh was deemed stable by the hospital where she is recovering since the incident.

The forensics team examined the cause of the death of the young girl. It was revealed that the child was hit over the head with a heavy object which knocked her unconscious and caused bleeding. After the child was unconscious, she was strangled to death by Russkikh.

For the murder of her daughter, Russkikh has a criminal case against her. Detectives investigating the case believe that Russkikh had a mental breakdown due to her terminal cancer, which led her to commit the crime. Irrespective of the reason behind her actions, the police have confirmed that Russkikh will be taken into custody upon her release from the hospital.

Neighbours of the family claim that Russkikh's husband worked for the military and was mostly away from the family. The ill mother heavily relied on her daughter for help around the house. Neighbours who considered the Russkikhs to be a good family were stunned by the gruesome murder.