The UK government has issued a new travel warning for people planning a holiday in Turkey over safety and security risks.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has stated that there could possibly be terrorist threats to visitors heading to Turkey ahead of the tourist season. Around 1.6 million tourists from the UK are expected to vacation in Turkey in the coming weeks, according to Mirror.

Possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

An official release from the FCDO revealed that the government organisation has advised "against all travel within 10km of the border with Syria" and advised "against all but essential travel" to the city of Sirnak and the Hakkari province (both in the south of the country, also near the Syrian border). The release also explained that "no travel can be guaranteed safe" and anyone visiting Turkey should purchase suitable travel insurance.

It is understood that terrorist groups in Turkey often use kidnapping as a tactic and are active in the areas close to the border with Syria. Therefore, people around these areas need to be extra vigilant.

The FCDO further pointed out the political turmoil in the country that is already struggling following the 5.6 magnitude earthquake earlier this year, leading to concerns regarding the possibility of violence breaking out in various parts of Turkey.

"The safety of British nationals is always our main concern in determining our travel advice. We constantly review our travel advice for each country or territory to ensure it includes up-to-date information and advice on the most relevant issues for British people visiting or living there.

"The changes to the terrorism section of each Travel Advice page reflects the fact that global terror threat is now more diverse and not limited to those inspired by Islamist ideologies" the FCDO told The Independent.

The organisation further added that while its job is just to provide the needful information to help British nationals make informed decisions about foreign travel, the end decision remains to be made by individuals whether they feel it is safe for them to travel or not.

However, one must also remember that the millions of vacations that take place in Turkey each year happen without any inconvenience.

Foreign Office's previous warning

UK's Foreign Office sent out their first travel warning against Turkey on June 28. In the release, the government organisation had warned its people of a "high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals" in Turkey, "including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times."

Adding further, the previous release stated that most terrorist attacks in Turkey "have happened in Southeast Turkey, Ankara and Istanbul. Citizens from western countries may be targets or caught up in attacks, particularly in major cities."

It is also believed that like in other countries, even in Turkey, the terrorists are expected to majorly target places visited by tourists, such as public buildings, places of worship, major events and large public gatherings. People have been urged to "take particular care during dates of significance to terrorist groups." including Aug. 15, March 30 to April 20, and Dec. 19.

What are the entry requirements for Turkey?

UK passport holders travelling to Turkey must have a passport valid for at least 150 days from the date of their arrival. The passport must have at least one full blank page for entry and exit stamps. If a traveller is entering Turkey via a land border, they must ensure their passport has a dated entry stamp before they leave the border crossing.

Travelling to Turkey is visa-free for any UK national if they are visiting the country on business or tourism for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. However, if they need to remain in Turkey for more than 90 days, they must apply for a longer stay visa or get a residence permit before the end of their 90-day stay.