The Hamas-Israel war is spreading terror threats and unrest across the globe, with the U.S. being the latest country to be warned of a possible attack in the near future.

Earlier this week, FBI Director Chris Wray warned Congress that Hamas' terror attacks on Israel could motivate terrorist groups like ISIS to reactivate their threats to the U.S. before assuring that there was so far no hint that the Gaza-based group intends to or has the capacity to conduct attacks in the U.S.

"We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration, the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago. In just the past few weeks, multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West," Wray told the Senate's Homeland Security Committee during a hearing on worldwide threats.

"The reality is that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023, but the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole 'nother level," added Wray.

The FBI chief has alerted the American citizens to be "watchful" but "not panic" as the world is currently living in a "dangerous period".

The U.S. previously received "resilient and active" terrorist threats from ISIS and Al Qaeda in 2021, according to the State Department's Country Reports.

It was earlier reported that there is a possibility of terrorist attacks in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates of the UAE in the coming days amid the unrest in the Gulf region.

With the UAE being one of the most popular tourist destinations among the British travellers, the UK Foreign Office had issued a warning suggesting the possible attacks in the UAE "could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners".

Even France recently "raised its national threat level to the highest level", with the Western European country facing evacuations at various spots including airports, Palace of Versailles and Louvre Museum, after receiving various threats.

Another tourist hotspot, Greece, has jacked up security measures at famous tourist places due to an increase in protests amid the Hamas-Israel war. Some protests in the past have turned violent, with the UK Foreign Office suggesting that people should move to a safer place if they find themselves near a protest.

Suella Braverman, home secretary of the U.K., has accused the demonstrators taking to the streets in support of a ceasefire in Gaza as being involved in "hate marches". Speaking after a Cobra meeting chaired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, the home secretary said "tens of thousands of people" had taken to the streets and had "chanted for the erasure of Israel from the map".

Braverman said that in reference to the chant "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free". The slogan has been used for decades by pro-Palestinian campaigners and points to the territory between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea in historic Palestine.