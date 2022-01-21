A Tesla driver was caught watching porn on his car's big console screen while stuck in rush-hour traffic in London. A motorist right behind the car saw the man watching the X-rated clip through the vehicle's rear window.

Dan Kitchener saw a man in a Tesla S watching the lewd video when they were stuck in traffic in Addington, south London, last week, New York Times Post reported.

Kitchener was shocked to see the screen displaying scantily clad women on the car's screen. "It was slow-moving traffic. It was literally stopping and starting, a maximum of about 5mph in short bursts," Euro Weekly News quoted Kitchener as saying. "It appeared at first that the Tesla driver was looking through a catalog or similar. I briefly thought to myself: 'Well that's naughty while he's driving.'"

"As we moved along I could see him clicking on images and zooming in and did a double-take and realized he was zooming in on completely naked pictures of women," Kitchener recalled.

Tesla S model costs around $102,211.12.

U.K. law prohibits texting or calling even from hands-free devices unless in a situation of emergency. The restrictions are likely to be extended this year to activities like scrolling through playlists, taking pictures or videos, or playing video games while driving. Satellite navigation devices are allowed inside cars if they are securely placed. Motorists in the U.K. can face legal trouble if the highway patrol authorities deem them not in complete control of their vehicles.

A photo of the motorist watching porn was shared on Reddit.

"One day we will build life-like 3D interactive holograms only for some kid to jerk off and watch real-life porn with it," one user commented. "I had a relative who was a truck driver and said this type of thing is way more common than you'd think."

"Oh no. He's got a crack in his screen," said another user. "Always wondered why you need such a big screen."