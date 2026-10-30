Tesla is facing a lawsuit from a former Gigafactory worker who alleges she suffered chemical burns while handling manufacturing adhesive because the factory had run out of protective aprons. She claims the company subsequently placed her on unpaid leave for approximately 17 months before terminating her employment, despite her repeated insistence that she was not disabled.

Filed on 28 October 2026 in the US District Court for the District of Nevada, the complaint alleges Tesla dismissed her on 12 January 2024, five days before its deadline for her to submit additional medical documentation.

Chemical Burns Spark Workplace Dispute

The worker joined Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory in December 2020, earning $17 an hour. By July 2022, she had been assigned to the Battery Pack area, where her duties included handling an adhesive used in production. The complaint alleges that the adhesive caused chemical burns after she was required to work without a protective apron because supplies had run out.

A line lead reportedly acknowledged that the factory ran out of aprons 'all the time' but could not say when more would arrive. The employee reported the injury and received treatment at Tesla's onsite clinic. However, she allegedly avoided filing a workers' compensation claim because she feared losing her job.

She requested reassignment to a role that would allow her to use standard protective equipment without handling the adhesive. The complaint states that handling the substance was not part of her duties under Tesla's 5 May 2022 job description.

Tesla Allegedly Pressured Worker to Declare Disability

The complaint further alleges that an HR representative and a supervisor instructed her on 10 August 2022 to complete paperwork declaring that she had a disability preventing her from working with adhesives. She refused, maintaining that she was not disabled. Tesla subsequently placed her on administrative leave before converting it to medical leave effective 14 August, six days before the deadline for submitting supporting medical documentation.

The dispute escalated when the company allegedly failed to provide the specific chemical safety data sheet her doctor needed. Instead, an HR representative reportedly supplied a webpage containing more than 10,650 safety documents without identifying the relevant adhesive.

At an August 2022 examination, her doctor found the rash had resolved but could not determine its cause, having neither examined the original injury nor received information about the chemical involved. Nevertheless, the complaint alleges Tesla continued to keep her off work.

Unpaid Leave Brings Financial Fallout

In November 2022, Tesla allegedly suspended her employment benefits, including health insurance, after she was unable to maintain contributions while receiving no wages. The complaint also alleges that her stock awards stopped vesting and that she missed out on an expected bonus.

In May 2023, she complained of 'medical discrimination and retaliation' and threatened to contact the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). During a September meeting, she again insisted she was not disabled and wanted to work away from the adhesive.

Tesla nevertheless allegedly demanded an unrestricted medical release by 28 September 2023, threatening termination for 'job abandonment'. The requested chemical documents finally arrived in October 2023. After reviewing the documents, her physician identified known irritants in the adhesive and stated that the worker was not disabled. The worker submitted the completed questionnaire on 24 October 2023, but Tesla allegedly continued demanding additional medical paperwork.

Fired Five Days Before Deadline

On 10 January 2024, Tesla allegedly told the worker to return without restrictions to any assigned area, including adhesive work, or submit further disability paperwork by 17 January. The complaint says Tesla offered no assurance that the protective apron shortages had been resolved.

Tesla fired her on 12 January, five days before its stated deadline. According to the complaint, a termination letter dated 11 January cited a 'serious health condition' and described more than a year of leave as an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also said she could reapply once medically cleared. When the worker challenged the premature dismissal, Tesla allegedly acknowledged date errors in a revised letter but upheld the termination.

According to the lawsuit, the EEOC issued a determination on 3 March 2026 finding reasonable cause to believe Tesla had discriminated against the worker by regarding her as disabled, placing her on unpaid leave, and suspending her benefits. After unsuccessful conciliation, the agency issued a right-to-sue notice in July.

The former employee seeks back pay, front pay, compensatory and punitive damages, legal fees, and injunctive relief, including reinstatement. Tesla's liability has not been established, and the allegations have not been tested in court.