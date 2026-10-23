Seven long-serving female employees accuse AT&T of conditioning their eligibility for termination pay on physically demanding tests, including climbing utility poles while carrying heavy equipment. The claims stem from the closure of the company's Peoria, Illinois, office and appear in a lawsuit alleging age and sex discrimination.

Some of the workers had spent decades in office-based roles. They claim AT&T offered them field positions that bore little resemblance to their existing jobs.

The women say AT&T then denied them termination benefits, while younger and male employees received payments without taking the same tests. They also allege age and sex discrimination and retaliation after raising concerns about the process.

Office Workers Faced an Unexpected Physical Test

According to the complaint, AT&T announced the office closure on 28 June 2023, and identified several vacancies for displaced employees. However, none were office-based positions in Peoria or matched the workers' existing job titles or title groups.

Instead, the available openings included outdoor field jobs across Indiana and Illinois, such as Customer Systems Technician, Engineering Assistant, Supply Attendant, and Telecommunications Specialist. The complaint alleges AT&T made termination pay conditional on employees testing for these positions. The process reportedly required them to climb a utility pole while carrying approximately 50 pounds of equipment.

All seven either took the test and failed or declined because they believed they could not meet the physical requirements, according to the filing. The women allege that AT&T did not offer retests, despite what they describe as a company policy requiring them.

Younger and Male Employees Allegedly Received Better Treatment

The lawsuit claims AT&T abandoned the testing process shortly after the seven women had gone through it. The complaint further alleges that AT&T waived the requirements for some younger and male employees, allowing them to collect termination benefits without taking the test or seeking field roles.

The dispute centred on the difference between termination pay and a Supplemental Income Protection Program (SIPP) payment. Under AT&T's collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 21, termination pay was calculated according to years of service. For employees with lengthy careers, that amount could substantially exceed the alternative SIPP benefit, the complaint states. The seven women allege they received the smaller SIPP payments instead of the termination pay they believed they were entitled to.

Employees Questioned AT&T's Physical Testing Requirements

According to the filing, several employees subsequently complained to union representatives that the testing and benefits process was discriminatory. An 8 August 2023, email sent on behalf of office employees objected to AT&T requiring workers with 21 to 44 years of service to test for roles involving 'weight restrictions, lifting requirements, and possible pole climbing.' The email described the employees as 'older, heavier, and with a few more ailments.'

Workers Seek Back Pay and Damages

The complaint also describes tensions following the closure announcement. The office supervisor allegedly avoided employees seeking answers about the process. When one worker attempted to consult her union, the supervisor allegedly told her to return to her desk.

The complaint alleges that on 11 September 2023, the supervisor arrived with an armed guard and told employees that the office was closing that day, two days before the announced termination date. Following individual separation meetings, the women say they learned from colleagues that other employees had received termination pay.

The lawsuit brings claims under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Illinois Human Rights Act. The workers allege discrimination based on age, sex, and the combination of both, as well as retaliation for raising concerns.

The plaintiffs are seeking back pay, including the allegedly withheld termination benefits, lost benefits, compensatory and punitive damages, attorneys' fees, and other relief. The allegations have not been proven in court, and no ruling on the merits has been reported.