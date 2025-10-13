The tech world is currently on fire. Rumours of the completely unconfirmed Tesla Pi Phone are dominating online discussions, driven by claims that it will deliver a massive 200MP camera and, even more unbelievably, free global internet.

As speculation pits this mythical device directly against the official iPhone 17 Pro series, its creator, Elon Musk, has remained silent, allowing the conversation to spiral. Is this the start of a genuine mobile revolution, or simply the most successful tech rumour of the year?

While some messages assert Elon Musk has announced the product for $789 (£591.07), the sheer volume of this hype makes us question the credibility of these claims.

The Smartphone of the Future? Decoding the Pi Phone Hype

The current surge in speculation began on 23 September 2025, when the Facebook page Trend Fuel shared a widely circulated post that boldly declared: 'It is official. The $789 Tesla Pi Phone just changed the entire smartphone game.'

Featuring an edited picture of Musk holding a sleek device, the post quickly went viral, prompting readers to contact fact-checkers like Snopes to verify the astonishing claim.

The viral nature of the post meant that the claim immediately spread beyond the initial Facebook page. Snopes reported that similar assertions — including the dramatic, yet fabricated, quote that Musk said 'Apple should be worried' — were swiftly copied and shared across other social media platforms and websites that seek to generate revenue from sensational clickbait.

Comparing the Pi Phone to the iPhone 17 Pro

The same sensational claims were quickly amplified across various platforms by other Facebook users and YouTube channels. Many of these posts directed readers via links in the comments to articles hosted on generic WordPress blogs.

Taking the exaggeration further, the YouTube channel Amp Drive even published a video directly comparing the nonexistent Pi Phone with Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro. The description for the video, titled 'Elon Musk's $789 Tesla Pi Phone: 200MP Ultravision Camera, Free Starlink Forever – iPhone 17 Killer!'' starkly lays out this comparison:

Tesla Pi Phone: Allegedly crushed all competition with a $789 price tag and features like a 200MP Ultravision Camera and free, perpetual Starlink internet.

Allegedly crushed all competition with a $789 price tag and features like a 200MP Ultravision Camera and free, perpetual Starlink internet. iPhone 17 Lineup: The description framed Apple's devices as being massively inferior, claiming the standard iPhone 17 Pro 'regresses to a scratch-prone aluminium body' while the iPhone Air 'limps with half-day battery life, a single 12MP camera, and a $1,399 price tag.'

The Pi Phone's Three-Part Attack on the iPhone 17 Pro Max

Moreover, the comparison promoted by viral rumours paints the unverified Tesla Pi Phone as the ultimate iPhone 17 Pro Max killer by highlighting three main alleged advantages.

Price and Value: The Pi Phone is aggressively positioned at a disruptive price of approximately $789 (£591.07), dramatically undercutting the rumoured flagship cost of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, often projected to start at $1,249 (£936.39) or higher.

The Pi Phone is aggressively positioned at a disruptive price of approximately $789 (£591.07), dramatically undercutting the rumoured flagship cost of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, often projected to start at $1,249 (£936.39) or higher. Connectivity: The Pi Phone is rumoured to include game-changing, exclusive free, perpetual Starlink satellite internet, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is limited to standard 5G cellular connectivity and incremental satellite emergency features.

Camera and Battery: The Pi Phone is speculatively credited with a vastly superior 200MP Ultravision Camera and a large 5000mAh or 6897mAh battery built for multi-day endurance, contrasting with the iPhone 17 Pro Max's expected (though advanced) 48MP camera system and a battery life that necessitates daily charging.

Separating Noise from News

As Snopes noted, comprehensive searches across all major search engines (Bing, DuckDuckGo, Google, and Yahoo) yielded zero credible news media reports regarding a Tesla phone.

The most significant evidence against the rumour was the complete silence from official channels: such a revolutionary product would have been widely reported by prominent news outlets and officially announced on the social media profiles of both Tesla and Elon Musk, which had not occurred.

The rumour was conclusively debunked by the lack of any official announcement and by Tesla's CEO himself. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk directly addressed the speculation, stating, 'No, we are not doing a phone'.

He clarified that he would only reconsider the decision and commit to building an alternative phone if Apple or Google began engaging in extreme behaviours, such as censoring Tesla apps or Starlink services or acting as harmful 'gatekeepers' for the mobile ecosystem.

From Starlink to Smartphone: The Fantastical Pi Phone Rumours

What is real is SpaceX's significant investment in satellite activity, as demonstrated by the company's finalisation of a $17 billion (£12.74 billion) deal to acquire wireless spectrum from EchoStar on 8 September. This purchase directly enables the development of a Starlink 'direct to cell' service, which will allow ordinary, unmodified phones to connect directly to satellites.

What do you think of this design for the Tesla TPhone?



Full Starlink capabilities. You can also call your car to pick you up from anywhere with FSD. pic.twitter.com/2K5NUu7BS2 — starship/feed (@iamnot_elon) September 22, 2024

SpaceX is actively preparing for its Direct-to-Cell service, with President Gwynne Shotwell confirming the company is collaborating with chip manufacturers to embed the necessary Starlink-compatible technology directly into future devices. While the project already has more than 600 satellites in orbit, comprehensive testing for this service is currently expected to begin in late 2026.

Beyond the Hype

The rapid advances in satellite technology, driven by SpaceX's work on 'direct to cell' service, provide a compelling foundation for future device integration. However, it is critical to separate confirmed developments from speculation.

As of this writing, the rumoured Tesla Pi Phone has not been officially confirmed by the company or Elon Musk, who has publicly denied the project, stating it is only an option if forced by rivals. Therefore, while the idea is captivating, all features and concepts surrounding a dedicated Tesla phone should be taken with a significant grain of salt until a formal announcement is made.