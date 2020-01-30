Charlie Hunnam is taking back what he said in a previous interview, about not having any romantic thoughts about marrying his longtime girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, since it really hurt her.

The "Sons of Anarchy" star said it was a "stupid thing to say" that he is "sort of indifferent" to the idea of marrying his longtime girlfriend. He regretted saying those words because it did not reflect his true thoughts on the matter. The actor credited his answer to the mood during the interview. He and his fellow "The Gentlemen" cast members were bantering with each other, so his statement also matched the tone.

"Sometimes the tone of an interview... you know, that interview was just like a lot of banter, and Hugh was sort of bantering in a very superficial — not disingenuous — but not really speaking his personal truth — we're all just bantering," Hunnam shared, in a video obtained by TooFab.

"And all of a sudden we're bantering about one thing and I get asked my opinion about marriage. It's like being with your pals, sometimes not thinking like... you're not trying to articulate your sincere opinion about something, and then you see it in black and white," he continued.

It turns out that Hunnam's statements really upset McNelis. He said it "really hurt" her feelings that he said "some stupid s**t...in the heat of the moment."

The actor backtracked on his statement and said that he actually already considers himself married since they have been together for 14 years.

"I really regret saying that. Listen, you spend 12 hours a day for three days doing interviews straight, you're gonna say some stupid s–t. Especially a guy like me that's not that smart," Hunnam explained, adding that he said those things in one of his 85 press interviews for "The Gentlemen."

The 39-year old was asked about his thoughts on marriage during a guest appearance on SiriusXM'S "Radio Andy." He told host Andy Cohen that he does not have romantic thoughts about marriage and that he feels indifferent towards it. McNelis, on the other hand, is "very eager." Hunnam said he will marry only for the sake of his girlfriend.