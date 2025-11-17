The livestreamer Ximena Flaka has sparked widespread online discussion after a video captured her fleeing a car park, claiming that raised windshield wipers on her vehicle were a sign used by potential sex traffickers.

Ximena Flaka Escaped Possible Sex Traffickers

A video of the incident was shared on TikTok by the user 'Scarebear0'. The user stated that everyone should watch the clip and learn from it.

The clip shows Flaka in her car with friends when one of them asked her, 'Why is your things up?' Upon noticing the raised wipers, and believing it to be a tactic to lure her from the vehicle, Flaka decided to drive away immediately rather than getting out to fix them.

'It's the way for f*****g sex trafficking to,' she said in the clip as she manoeuvred to leave the parking area. 'That's a way for you to get out the car and fix that s**t and someone stab me under the car.'

Streamer “Ximena” was almost trafficked live on stream 😳 pic.twitter.com/2o17W67Vva — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 5, 2025

Their fears were not entirely unfounded; when Flaka turned her car around, a shadow emerged from the dark. It seemed that a figure was briefly visible in the background, apparently hiding behind another vehicle parked nearby, which the occupants of the car believed was a person waiting for a chance to approach them.

One social media user writing on X claimed the footage showed 'a reflection of a man opening the back door of the black car they passed by'.

As she drove away, Flaka noticed that someone had also adjusted her mirrors. 'That's scary, that's scary,' she can be heard saying in a much longer video shared on X. She eventually drove to the front of a nearby Target, where she felt it was safe to correct the mirrors, as she was having a hard time driving without them.

Was Ximena Flaka Marked By Sex Traffickers?

Flaka was livestreaming when the incident occurred, and it was witnessed by thousands of her viewers.

Some users have speculated that the wipers were markers left for other individuals involved in the alleged trafficking attempt. The TikTok user hriefi_pg explained that there are several markers for traffickers, and the wipers were an immediate sign, suggesting that those intending to carry out an abduction were nearby. The user also noted other potential signs, such as zip ties placed on door handles.

Shadow is a person moves here as she drove off… Great job staying alert pic.twitter.com/LOujzD0o18 — SUAREZ (@suayrez) November 5, 2025

Bro was right there in the cut creeping pic.twitter.com/Kql3atGRr3 — Lunatic finder (@FindALunatic) November 5, 2025

You can clearly see someones shadow here when the girl left, that’s good awareness pic.twitter.com/8tKb0qm0vS — ✩𝐀𝐡𝐤 🇲🇦 (@XoXoJennaa3) November 5, 2025

Is The Trafficking Staged or Not?

Some online users were sceptical of the whole incident. They believed that it was just staged.

'How do you almost get trafficked,' @ogbame_justus commented. Meanwhile, @NinjaTHaii doesn't think it matters whether it was staged, because it delivers a 'good public safety message.'

X user @AutumnRhodess was thankful for the video because if she were in the situation, she would get out of her car and fix the wipers. 'Thanks for sharing this,' she added.