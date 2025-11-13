Team Mongolia has won the hearts of the Physical: Asia viewers, especially its team captain, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan. Many have expressed their fondness for the wrestling champion because of his calm nature and smart leadership.

As a result, Orkhonbayar has attracted countless fans on social media, who are interested in everything about him, especially his marital status.

Who Is Physical: Asia's Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan?

Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, 27, is the captain of Team Mongolia in Netflix's Physical: Asia. He is a champion wrestler who competes in the country's traditional sport, bökh, or Mongolian folk wrestling.

Bökh wrestlers are considered among the strongest and toughest athletes because the sports enable them to develop strength, endurance, agility, and explosive power -- the key traits that made Mongol warriors legendary.

Orkhonbayar's strength was evident when he dominated the Sack Toss game against Japan and Turkey in the third Quest of Physical: Asia. He acknowledged his advantage in the said game because 'Mongolian wrestlers have to undergo intense training.'

According to him, he had already wrestled horses when he was just a teenager. He also admitted that he was 'naturally strong with great grip strength to boot.'

True to it, the game tested Japan's Yoshio Itoi and Turkey's Ogeday Girişken's strength and endurance. However, it didn't appear to be challenging for Orkhonbayar, due to his background.

​Is Team Mongolia Captain Orkhonbayar Married?

Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan did not just impress the Netflix viewers with his strength; his calm and relaxed demeanour can be felt beyond the screen. As a result, many are smitten with the team captain of Mongolia in Physical: Asia.

In fact, several social media users have been wondering about his marital status. One took to Reddit and asked, 'Is Mongolia's Orkhonbayar single or married? Asking for a friend.'

Reddit user Bunny-Joy said they were 'pretty sure he's married, and his wife is an archer.' The user claimed that Orkhonbayar became 'really famous in Mongolia' in 2023 and 'a lot of women were crushing on him.' However, it turned out that he was already married.

Bunny-Joy added that they weren't sure if he was divorce, but that was unlikely. Also, they have no idea if he has any kids because 'he keeps his personal life very private.'

Some users argued that the claims that he has an archer wife were just an excuse for women to stop getting near him. One said that they heard that, but it was a 'half joke to fend off women.'

'I think he is not married, because other wrestlers bring their wives to the stadium and people quickly get the [gist] and make the connection,' another replied.

There's no concrete detail to confirm Orkhonbayar's marital status. However, the closest information that fans can probably bank on is the recent revelation from Australia's Eddie Jo Williams.

In a post on his Instagram Story that a fan captured and shared on Reddit, Australia's Strongest Man champion gave a shoutout to Orkhonbayar and his wife 'Moggy' for sending him a beautiful shirt. It appeared that many hearts would be broken with what Williams shared.

Could Eddie Be Telling The Truth Or Joking?

Orkhonbayar and Eddie have developed a close friendship following their stint on Physical: Asia. The pair have several videos together on their respective social media accounts, suggesting their tight bond.

In one post on Eddie's TikTok, he shared a clip of himself enjoying the swing with Orkhonbayar. In the caption, he wrote, 'Made a new friend at the playground today.'

In another post, the two posed and walked together as if modeling their outfits, and Eddie called Orkhonbayar the 'King of Aura.' They also did several trio poses to the delight of Eddie and Orkohnbayar's fans.

​So, it's safe to say that Eddie knows more than anyone about Orkhonbayar, probably including the latter's marital status.