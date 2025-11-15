Millie Bobby Brown will eventually get tired of her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and divorce him. That's what many social media users are saying, following the recent sightings of the celebrity couple. Many even felt that her best friend, Noah Schnapp, was acting more like a father than Bongiovi, whom they called 'useless.'

Netizens Call Millie Bobby Brown's Husband 'Useless And Jobless'

Millie Bobby Brown's husband, Jake Bongiovi, is not up to the job of being a father and husband; that's how social media users see it. Bongiovi has raised eyebrows for his behaviour during their recent sightings.

The Stranger Things star was photographed struggling to carry their child in one hand and two other bags in the other. Jake was behind her with both hands free; so, many felt that he wasn't helpful at all.

In a video circulating on social media, taken from another outing, Brown can be seen with her husband and best friend, Noah Schnapp. She rushes to the building and covers her child from paparazzi attempting to take photos of the baby.

Bongiovi seems not to have learned from the first round of backlash because he just calmly walks behind her. Some fans even noticed that Schnapp was acting more like a father, carrying what appeared to be a baby bag.

'Millie Bobby Brown's husband is useless and jobless,' one commented. Another user shared the same sentiment, 'Millie Bobby Brown's husband isn't even handsome like he didn't even get his dad's genes... just useless all around.'

Another user was annoyed that Bongiovi left his wife alone to protect their baby from paparazzi and 'didn't even make any attempt to shield them from the flashes.' There was no effort from him and he just walked behind them like 'a f*****g loser.'

A Reddit user claimed three months ago that Bongiovi was 'a lazy bum' before he started dating Brown. The Sweethearts star allegedly spent a lot of his time playing Fortnite, sleeping, and watching films. So he was 'lucky' Brown fell for him.

Millie Bobby Brown Should Divorce Her Husband

Due to Jake Bongiovi's apparent lack of care for his wife and child, many believe a divorce is imminent. Some openly encouraged the Enola Holmes star to just dump Bongiovi.

'Divorce baby divorce' one wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another wondered what's stopping Brown from divorcing her husband and raising her child with her best friend. Apparently, @secretlynoteden wants them to just end their marriage and live separately.

Millie On Parenting With Jake: 'We Are 50-50'

Although many felt, based on the videos and photos circulating online, that Jake Bongiovi wasn't doing his part in caring for Millie Bobby Brown and their child, the actress spoke warmly of him when she shared details of their family life.

Brown told Vogue that their days were 'filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love.' And when it comes to nappy duties, both do them, so she was thankful to have Bongiovi as her partner.

'We are 50-50 on everything,' Brown explained. 'That's why I'm so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad.'

Hopefully, things are better behind closed doors because the netizens are not seeing the '50-50' efforts during their public outings.