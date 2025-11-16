Food and lifestyle influencer Fahmida is in hot water after netizens went after her for allegedly scamming a family restaurant and letting a dog die under her watch. Fahmida may not have liked the attention that comes with public scrutiny, as she disabled the comment sections on her social media accounts.

Fahmida Called Scammer Amid Chef Papa Controversy

Chef Papa shared a video on Instagram calling out Fahmida for allegedly not upholding her part of the bargain. She reached out to the restaurant for a collaboration, and they agreed to give her a complimentary dinner.

She told them she would visit on 19 September at 8:30 pm, and despite no confirmation from the restaurant, she arrived on the said date at around 9 pm. The social media influencer reportedly ordered around $200 worth of food and 'expressed satisfaction with her experience.'

Weeks after the visit, Fahmida had not shared any reviews about the restaurant despite being active on various social media platforms. Chef Papa reached out to her multiple times, but she just ignored them. So the restaurant decided to post the issue publicly to also warn others who rely on social media influencers for marketing.

'We share this not out of animosity, but to raise awareness for other small businesses who may rely on influencer partnerships as part of their marketing efforts,' Chef Papa wrote on Instagram.

Following Chef Papa's post, several called Fahmida a scammer on TikTok. She has since disabled the comment section of her TikTok account and limited the comments on her Instagram account.

Fahmida Claims She Wasn't Happy With Her Chef Papa Experience

Chef Papa's post caught Fahmida's attention, and she immediately posted a review calling it a 'disappointing' experience.

In the since-deleted comment, she wrote that 'the quality of the food and service was far below what we typically encounter.' She added that she could give a 'detailed and honest breakdown of each dish' before rating the overall rating as '1.2/10.'

Fahmida said she decided not to give a review because she was 'being mindful of how my review may impact the restaurant.'

Many, however, were not convinced by her statement, which she had also deleted. The netizens question the timing and are more convinced that she scammed the restaurant.

Fahmida Allegedly Let Dog Die Under Her Care

When it rains, it pours. Aside from the Chef Papa controversy, some TikTok users are calling out Fahmida for a more serious allegation.

'If you thought the worst thing Fahmida did was scam a family-owned restaurant out of $200 worth of food...you would be wrong,' one TikTok user shared.

Fahmida reportedly has a Rover account. Rover offers several dog services, including dog sitting. Fahmida reportedly accepted a booking to care for someone's pet, but returned it to the owner in a 'suitcase' and his belongings in an Ikea bag.

The owner had to travel, so they decided to leave their fur baby with Fahmida. They noticed that their dog was muddy when she shared some photos of the canine, but she told them that everything was fine and that she had taken him to the park.

When the owner messaged Fahmida that they would pick up the dog, she messaged them that there was an emergency. Apparently, things took a dark turn. Also, Fahmida allegedly did not return the dog's gold collar.

@fiktokyapsesh Replying to @YnotU turns out this girl Fahmida, who is going viral for the @chefpapanyc incident, had a dog pass away in her care as a rover dog sitter. This person is not angry, but no responsibility was taken so they want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else in the pet community 👀😩 #medesoo0 #chefpapanyc #rover #update ♬ original sound - FiktokYapper

'How did she not get in trouble or arrested?' one asked. Another user who claimed to have been working on Rover for the past 3 years wondered why the owners had not taken legal action against Fahmida.

'How did they not sue her for that poor pup,' Nadia'tjie wrote.

Meanwhile, another said they would wait until Fahmida enabled her comment section, probably to ask about the issue or express their anger at the controversial Internet personality.

'I'm gonna wait until she opens her comments bc she's doing it soon,' one commented.

Fahmida has not issued any statement about the death of the dog on Rover, and she deleted her comment on Chef Papa's post.

