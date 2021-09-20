Cash Jones, better known as Wack 100, said he has a more explicit sex tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J that he plans to give to Kanye West.

The American music executive made the shocking claim during an interview on the Bootleg Kev podcast this week. He said he has the unreleased video and even described it as more graphic than the first. He claimed that it is better and longer.

"All I know is, Kanye holla at me bro'. We got part two on the laptop ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it," he said when asked if he has seen the first sex tape.

Wack 100 reasoned that he wants the "Donda" hitmaker to have the tape as he is the dad to Kardashian's four children. He wants the rapper to keep it as a non-fungible token (NFT) as he told West that it would "be a great personal, private NFT."

Ray J's former manager claimed he would not want to profit from the video and would rather give it as a gift. He added that personally, he "would never give it to anybody but Kanye" and assured that it has not seen the light of day yet.

Wack 100 was dodgy when asked if Kardashian's former boyfriend is on the same mindset as him about giving the sex tape to West. He assumed that Ray J would not mind since he is a father now too and would not stoop that low.

The other person he forgot to offer the video to is the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star herself. But her lawyer denied the existence of such a second tape and claimed Wack 100 is just desperate for attention.

"The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame," Marty Singer told TMZ on behalf of the mum-of-four.

Kardashian and Ray J dated on and off for at least a couple of years. They reportedly made the abovementioned sex tape in 2002 and it was leaked in 2007. She has since credited the video for making her a worldwide celebrity.