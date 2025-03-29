An Arab-American fashion CEO has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines after allegedly being forced to endure a harrowing in-flight ordeal during which a male passenger masturbated beside her for nearly an hour — while crew members allegedly failed to intervene.

Neel Elsherif, a prominent New York-based businesswoman and founder of luxury vegan leather brand Mela, was travelling in premium economy on a transatlantic flight from JFK to Milan on 27 May 2024 when she claims she was subjected to the vile act. According to New York Post, the airline failed to take appropriate action when she reported the incident, instead offering to relocate her to economy.

Elsherif, 37, who is of Arab descent and has been recognised as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30, alleges that the male passenger — referred to as John Doe in court filings — began acting inappropriately after consuming several glasses of champagne. She noticed him grabbing his groin area and rubbing his genitals through his trousers shortly after the cabin lights dimmed.

The fashion entrepreneur, who has led brand portfolios worth up to £40 million ($50 million), said she 'froze in her seat and began to panic', according to legal documents filed in Brooklyn Federal Court. Her complaint states that the man continued to masturbate for approximately 60 minutes without a single crew member walking through the premium economy section.

Flight Crew's Response Was 'Dismissive And Disturbing'

After the man finally ceased, Elsherif left her seat and approached a flight attendant — only to be met with indifference. The staff member allegedly told her, 'There's nothing really I can do', and proposed she move to a seat in economy class.

Even more disturbingly, the flight attendant is said to have remarked, 'Men just do stuff like that,' adding that her own husband also engaged in such behaviour — a statement which, according to the suit, deeply shocked and offended Elsherif. The airline staff allegedly failed to speak to the man in question or file a report about the sexual misconduct.

The lawsuit claims the crew's response made Elsherif feel as though she 'was expected to endure such grotesque misconduct', perpetuating the dangerous notion that women should tolerate male predation as a part of everyday life.

Elsherif contends that her ethnicity played a role in the dismissive treatment she received. 'Because [she] is an Arab woman, the flight attendant did not treat her report of John Doe masturbating next to her as a sexual assault,' the complaint reads. She is now suing American Airlines for negligence, discrimination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Pattern of Abuse Onboard American Airlines

The lawsuit against American Airlines comes amid broader scrutiny of the airline's handling of in-flight misconduct. Only days earlier, a 55-year-old man named Cherian Abraham was arrested and charged with abusive sexual conduct after allegedly groping a woman during a flight to Seattle. Per reports from the New York Post, Abraham had faced two prior accusations of groping female passengers in 2023 and 2024.

The recurring nature of these incidents raises significant concerns about the airline's in-flight safety protocols, passenger protections, and staff training in handling cases of sexual misconduct.

An American Airlines spokesperson responded to the allegations with a brief statement: 'American strives to provide a positive experience to everyone who travels with us. We are reviewing the allegations of the complaint.'

A Trailblazing Entrepreneur

Neel Elsherif is no stranger to the spotlight. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has held executive roles in fashion manufacturing and sustainability, overseeing production and strategy for global retail giants including Walmart and Nordstrom. She holds a BFA in Fashion Design and Business Entrepreneurship and completed executive education at Harvard Business School. She also serves as a mentor for emerging fashion start-ups and has received numerous accolades, including Marie Claire's Sustainability Award.

Despite her professional accolades, Elsherif's experience on the flight has left lasting emotional scars. Her legal team argues that American Airlines' failure to act not only put her in harm's way but also reinforced the notion that women, particularly women of colour, must tolerate abuse in silence.

The case is ongoing, and Elsherif is seeking damages in excess of £800,000 ($1 million). Her ordeal adds to mounting public pressure for airlines to adopt stricter procedures when addressing sexual misconduct in the skies — and to ensure that all passengers, regardless of gender or ethnicity, feel safe at 35,000 feet.