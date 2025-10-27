The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2025-26 NBA season with a significant offensive surge, despite LeBron James being sidelined with sciatica. In the first week of play, the team has registered the league's three highest-scoring individual games.

Luka Dončić scored 43 points in the season opener, followed by a 49-point game on Friday. Two days later, with Dončić also sidelined by injury, Austin Reaves produced a career-best 51 points in a victory over the Sacramento Kings.

This level of early-season scoring from two players is notable. For comparison, only one team, the Denver Nuggets, had multiple 50-point scorers during the entire 2024-25 season.

Backcourt Sets League Pace as LeBron James Recovers

The production from Reaves and Dončić has set the league's early scoring pace. Reaves, who scored 26 and 25 points in the first two games, has seen his scoring average increase in each year of his career, climbing from 7.3 points as a rookie to 20.2 last season. He has also totalled 29 assists through three games.

This offensive output has occurred while James and other players, accounting for almost 60 per cent of the team's payroll, have been unavailable due to injury.

LeBron James's Return Presents New Variable

The situation creates a new dynamic for the team as it prepares for James's return, expected in mid-November. James, who will turn 41 in December, has historically been the team's primary offensive engine.

He possesses the sixth-highest career usage rate in NBA history and has been the primary ball-handler for 19 of his 22 seasons. When James returned from his longest injury absence last season, he played 31 minutes and took 16 shots in his first game back.

An Off-Ball Role Discussed for LeBron James

The potential for a role adjustment has been acknowledged by James himself. At the team's media day, he stated he had focused on his 'catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.' James also noted, 'Luka and AR [Austin Reaves] going to do a lot of time handling the ball.'

James has proven effective in such a role. He made 42 per cent of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts last season. The concept of using James more as a screener and off-ball player was previously analysed by JJ Redick on the Lowe Post podcast in 2024.

There is, however, precedent for James exceeding planned limitations. When coach Darvin Ham attempted to limit his minutes in the 2023-24 season, James played 29 minutes on opening night but then played 35 minutes two nights later, ultimately averaging 35.3 for the season.

As James prepares for his return, the Lakers' coaching staff must now integrate their historically ball-dominant forward into an offence that has, in his absence, been successfully initiated by its high-scoring back court.