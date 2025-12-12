The sports world was surprised at the sudden termination of Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, 10 December. The Michigan Athletic Director, Warde Manuel, announced that he was 'terminated, with cause, effective immediately' after they found 'credible evidence' that he 'engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,' who was later identified as Paige Shiver.

Netizens, however, were not convinced by the reports they read, and some speculated that there was a deliberate plot to fire Moore, with Shiver as an accomplice. There's a theory that the university wanted to cut ties with Moore to save millions of dollars from his coaching buyout.

The £10 Million Buyout

Since the University of Michigan fired Sherrone Moore 'for cause,' they do not have to pay the remaining £10 million ($13.7 million) from his contract. However, the amount he actually lost could be higher because he would have also been owed bonuses for the 2025 season. Some claimed that he lost nearly £15 million ($20 million) after his termination.

Given the magnitude of this financial loss, some online speculate that his termination was a secret plot because the university wanted to avoid paying him his buyout and the affair with administrative assistant Paige Shivers was planned all along.

One suggested that Shiver could be a 'hired plant' and the affair was used as grounds to fire the former coach. Another called her a 'honeypot.'

What if Paige Shiver was a hired plant by Michigan to have an affair with Sherrone Moore so they could fire him and not have to pay the $12 million 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Bb9M696ZST — Johnny (@JohnnySandbag) December 11, 2025

Disparate Treatment and HR Policy

The university's handling of the two parties involved has fuelled further suspicion. Athletic Director Warde Manuel said that Moore's alleged affair with Shivers 'constitutes a clear violation of university policy', and the school 'maintains zero tolerance for such behavior'. However, this has raised eyebrows because there were no reports about Shivers also being terminated when she was also involved in the 'inappropriate relationship'.

Several X users agreed with the observation, with one saying it was a psychological operation. 'Exactly what I thought last night,' @Notburger2006 commented.

Exactly what I thought last night. A psyop. Good for you tweeting this. 💪🏻 — Nothingburger (@Notburger2006) December 11, 2025

Another suggested that Shiver's father, Jeff Shiver, the Executive Scout for the Chicago Bears, may be involved. Bears were reportedly disappointed after they drafted Michigan's Colston Loveland over Tyler Warren. So, the Bears allegedly wanted to exact revenge on the Michigan programme.

'And would you just look at who her dads boss is??? Funny how it all comes full circle. A little double-edged get back from the top rope lol,' another said, agreeing with the theories.

Legally, the power dynamics in a relationship between a head coach and a subordinate staff member complicate the issue of culpability. While both may have violated policy, employment law experts note that the individual in the superior position (Moore) typically bears the greater responsibility. However, the lack of any announced disciplinary action against Shivers has been interpreted by critics as evidence of a coordinated setup.

Fucking honeypot. — Jbitty (@wpnsman2000) December 11, 2025

Makes sense when you put together her dad has been a bears scout for 40+ years and the Bears draft led Colston Loveland over Tyler Warren — Benner (@bennerbjammin) December 11, 2025

And would you just look at who her dads boss is??? Funny how it all comes full circle. A little double edged get back from the top rope lol — Colby (@Goblowsoup) December 11, 2025

Congrats on solving the mystery scoob, that's why LSU is comfortable giving Lane Kiffin that much guaranteed, bcuz if he doesn't win they can just do this to him — Will Howard Fan Club (@buckeyewilly18) December 11, 2025

A 55% Salary Hike Fuels 'Honeypot' Speculation

According to reports, Shiver's salary increased by 55 per cent or about $32,000 this year. Many find this interesting because they don't think she deserves that much of a raise.

'Paige Shiver's salary of $58K jumping to $90K this year is laughably suspicious,' one wrote.

New information, if true, Paige Shiver's salary of $58K jumping to $90K this year is laughably suspicious. pic.twitter.com/xxOIKEAENQ — Johnny (@JohnnySandbag) December 11, 2025

Brian Motroni said on the recent episode of Bubba the Love Sponge Show that Shiver was 'half of the scandal' because she broke the same rules that led to Moore's termination, so she had to suffer the same consequences. 'I imagine she's gonna be terminated,' Motroni said, arguing that if the university had to be fair, both had to be fired.

Bubba, the show's host, said Shiver could use Moore being in a higher position and her being his subordinate in the affair. She could make excuses that her career or job was at stake, so he wasn't sure how that would play out.

However, Bubba speculates that she might have told someone about the affair because there were a lot of discussions about it weeks ago.

'I would imagine that she had told a lot of people what was happening around that area,' he said as he reflected on how the scandal snowballed into what it is today.

Paige Shiver isn’t “caught in the crossfire.” She’s HALF THE SCANDAL!

She broke the same rules, benefited from a promotion and salary jump, and was at the center of an affair with Sherrone Moore that alumni were tweeting about before the firing even happened.

If he's out… how is… pic.twitter.com/An1Nt4IQDu — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) December 11, 2025

Michigan's Statement About Moore's Termination

Michigan has maintained that it fired Moore after he violated their policy. In a statement issued on Thursday, 11 December, University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso clarified that Moore's termination was due to his 'inappropriate relationship' with a staff member.

'There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan,' the statement reads. 'This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation.'